Advocate Health Advisors Welcomes New Regional Manager Derek Hicks

The national, leading Field Marketing Organization in the Medicare industry continues to expand growing team

MARS, Pa., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate Health Advisors is thrilled to announce the continued expansion of their team with their most recent hire, Derek Hicks as regional manager Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio. In his new role, Hicks will join the already thriving team in recruiting, training and empowering Medicare agents to become selfless contributors and experts in their local markets.

Advocate Health Advisors

Hicks received his B.A. in Political Science from Indiana University of Pennsylvania before going on to earn his M.S. in Business Education from Robert Morris University. Hicks started his career in Medicare insurance as a Broker Administrator in 2002 and has served in numerous positions over the years within the industry, with his most recent role as a Field Agency Manager. Combined, Hicks has over 20 years of experience as a Medicare professional.

"I'm looking forward to building a successful team of agents to serve the healthcare needs of my community" expressed Hicks. "Throughout my career, I've prided myself on providing stellar service to the Medicare agent community at large and believe that strength of service is what sets one apart from the competition."

"We are excited to welcome Derek to help us grow our team of agents and to help seniors with their health choices." stated Regional Sales Director, Larry Carroll.

Hicks is based in the Cranberry Township Area of Westerns Pennsylvania with his wife and their two children. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family, attending church activities, and participating in the great outdoors. To learn more about Advocate Health Advisors visit, www.advocatehealthadvisors.com.

About Advocate Health Advisors

Advocate Health Advisors (AHA) is the national industry-leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) in the Medicare market, licensed in all 50 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. A values-based, community-focused organization, AHA provides its agents and agencies with an unparalleled level of customized support and appreciation, leveraging a track record of successes, best practices, national partnerships, and infrastructure. The company helps local health insurance agents succeed before, during, and after the sale by providing access to quality products that promote consumer health and well-being. AHA agents are committed to helping folks make informed decisions as they first become eligible for Medicare benefits or change existing Medicare coverage. For more information, visit www.advocatehealthadvisors.com/.

Press Contact:

Megan Cuellar

[email protected]

928-300-4431

Company Contact:

John Lane

[email protected]

SOURCE Advocate Health Advisors