Advocate Health Advisors Welcomes New Regional Manager Erica Clark

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate Health Advisors is thrilled to announce the continued expansion of their team with their most recent hire, Erica Clark as regional manager, Charlotte, North Carolina. In her new role, Clark will join the already thriving team in recruiting, training, and empowering Medicare agents to become selfless contributors and experts in their local markets.

Erica Clark

Clark received her degree in Business Administration from North Carolina A&T State University before going on to serve her community as a member of Cabarrus County DHHS staff for eight years. She then started her Medicare journey mainly covering the adult Medicaid sector.

"I am excited to leverage my skillset to better serve my direct community," Clark added, "There's nothing more rewarding than providing best-in-class service to the people I know and love and those who have placed their trust in us."

Originally from the Concord and Kannapolis area, Clark now resides in Charlotte, NC. To learn more about Advocate Health Advisors visit, www.advocatehealthadvisors.com.

About Advocate Health Advisors

Advocate Health Advisors (AHA) is the national industry-leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) in the Medicare market, licensed in all 50 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. A values-based, community-focused organization, AHA provides its agents and agencies with an unparalleled level of customized support and appreciation, leveraging a track record of successes, best practices, national partnerships, and infrastructure. The company helps local health insurance agents succeed before, during, and after the sale by providing access to quality products that promote consumer health and well-being. AHA agents are committed to helping folks make informed decisions as they first become eligible for Medicare benefits or change existing Medicare coverage. For more information, visit www.advocatehealthadvisors.com/.

