The national, leading Field Marketing Organization in the Medicare industry continues to expand growing team

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate Health Advisors is thrilled to announce the continued expansion of their team with their most recent hire, Katie Sarkorh as regional manager South Carolina. In her new role, Sarkorh will join the already thriving team in recruiting, training and empowering Medicare agents to become selfless contributors and experts in their local markets.

Advocate Health Advisors Welcomes New Regional Manager Katie Sarkorh

Sarkorh earned her B.S. in Health Services Management from East Carolina University before going on to begin her journey as a sales agent with Humana. She also assisted Novant Health, helping develop, market, and sell their Medicare Advantage (MA) plan. Most recently, Sarkorh served as a Client Executive at Sentinel before joining Advocate Health Advisors.

"I absolutely love working with Medicare and am so excited to continue to grow the Advocate Health Advisors brand on the coast of North and South Carolina," stated Sarkorh. "There's a massive need for what Advocate offers in my area and I can't wait to be a part of something that is going to make such a big difference in so many people's lives."

"Katie comes to Advocate Health Advisors with a wealth of experience, and we look forward to great things ahead." stated Regional Sales Director, Larry Carroll.

Born in Dayton, Ohio, Sarkorh now resides in Bolivia, North Carolina. To learn more about Advocate Health Advisors visit, www.advocatehealthadvisors.com.

About Advocate Health Advisors

Advocate Health Advisors (AHA) is the national industry-leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) in the Medicare market, licensed in all 50 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. A values-based, community-focused organization, AHA provides its agents and agencies with an unparalleled level of customized support and appreciation, leveraging a track record of successes, best practices, national partnerships, and infrastructure. The company helps local health insurance agents succeed before, during, and after the sale by providing access to quality products that promote consumer health and well-being. AHA agents are committed to helping folks make informed decisions as they first become eligible for Medicare benefits or change existing Medicare coverage. For more information, visit www.advocatehealthadvisors.com/.

Press Contact:

Megan Cuellar

928-300-4431

[email protected]

Company Contact:

John Lane

[email protected]

SOURCE Advocate Health Advisors