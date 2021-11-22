Advocate International Collaboration at COP26 - CorBook at COP26

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Nation's Climate Change Conference (also known as "COP26"), took place between 31 October and 12 November this year in Glasgow UK. As the first major global conference post Pandemic, this year's COP attracted record participation from all stakeholders around the world.

Co-founder & CEO Chenguang Sun with honorable guest Al Gore CorBook at COP26

CorBook, a London-based technology startup was invited to attend the conference. Partnering with Vanke Foundation and a few others, CorBook co-organized China Corporate Pavilion at the conference. During the exhibition, the CorBook team had the opportunity to connect with many corporations from China and around the world who share the similar ambition – to promote international collaboration and achieve sustainable growth together.

"The past twelve days have been truly amazing. We have connected with so many interesting businesses and entrepreneurs who we can work or partner with. Our experience at COP26 also confirm our belief that a dedicated digital platform is in great need to achieve cross-border collaboration at scale," said Chenguang Sun, Co-founder & CEO of CorBook.

Founded in January 2021, CorBook is a B2B platform that is dedicated to cross-border collaboration. The platform is now in closed beta and will be released to the public in due course.

