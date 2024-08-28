Advocates Call on Governors to Take Action Against the Opioid Crisis

27 groups call for change in the face of a growing synthetic opioid crisis as International Opioid Awareness Day approaches

DURANGO, Colo., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mothers Against Prescription Drug Abuse (MAPDA), in collaboration with more than two dozen advocacy organizations, sent joint letters to 19 governors across the country, calling for further efforts to protect Americans from the escalating opioid and synthetic opioid crisis. National and state groups representing a cross-section of caregivers, families, community advocates, healthcare professionals and more came together to demand action as the death toll surpasses 200 people per day dying due to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

"Today's opioid crisis demands we specifically address fentanyl-related overdoses," says Mary Bono, Chair and CEO of MAPDA. "As a mother, former Congresswoman, and an advocate, I have witnessed the devastating impact of the opioid epidemic and have seen the destruction it has caused countless communities across the country. With International Overdose Awareness Day approaching, we are reminded of the urgent need to address this crisis and provide communities with all FDA-approved reversal agents."

The groups write, "Opioid overdoses know no bounds and often impact the most vulnerable. The increased lethality of synthetic opioids exacerbates these dangers, and the cost of lives is stark."

The letter offers recommendations to address the issue head-on:

Improve access to innovation by opening state standing orders to ensure access to all overdose reversal agents approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Publish State Opioid Response grant distribution action plans to ensure transparency and further support communities. Prioritize data modernization initiatives that improve overdose surveillance data. Offer regular training and update protocols for law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and other first responders. Implement or update overdose education and awareness communication campaign(s) to include synthetic opioid relevant messages.

"Unfortunately, the opioid crisis knows no boundaries and impacts communities from coast to coast. As more lives are lost, drug overdose death disparities are widening, disproportionately impacting communities of color," says Marvell Adams, CEO of Caregiver Action Network. "We have the tools to combat overdoses; it's time every state optimizes access to them."

Notably, the letter comes days before International Overdose Awareness Day is recognized on August 31, 2024. Advocates wrote to governors whose states are currently without access to all FDA-improved opioid reversal agents that target synthetic opioids like fentanyl, and require additional, comprehensive policy solutions. Those governors include:

Gavin Newsom (D-CA) Jared Polis (D-CO) John Carney (D-DE) Brian Kemp (R-GA) Kim Reynolds (R-IA) Maura Healey (D-MA) Wes Moore (D-MD) Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) Mike Parson (R-MO) Greg Gianforte (R-MT) Jim Pillen (R-NE) Kathy Hochul (D-NY) Kevin Stitt (R-OK) Tina Kotek (D-OR) Josh Shapiro (D-PA) Kristi Noem (R-SD) Phil Scott (R-VT) Jay Inslee (D-WA) Tony Evers (D-WI)

Read the letter here.

SOURCE Mothers Against Prescription Drug Abuse (MAPDA)