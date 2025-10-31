Advocates Call on State Leaders to Fund Medicaid Rebase and Reverse Harmful Cuts

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, more than 250 advocates gathered for the Day of Action Kickoff, followed by over 500 individuals visiting the General Assembly and Governor's Office with one unified message: Fund the Medicaid rebase and reverse the cuts to protect health care access across North Carolina.

The group included family caregivers, home care workers, and individuals who depend on Medicaid-funded services to live safely and independently. Their stories highlighted the real-life consequences of inaction.

Senator Lisa Grafstein speaks to 250+ advocates who attended h4hc’s Day of Action to urge NC lawmakers to fully fund Medicaid. Image courtesy of Hearts for Home Care.

Despite the tremendous turnout on the Day of Action and the broad agreement among lawmakers and the Governor on the need for funding, the Medicaid rebase remains unresolved. State lawmakers left Raleigh without deciding on the Medicaid funding cuts. Advocates expressed deep frustration that the issue is still pending, leaving vulnerable individuals and the workforce that supports them facing an uncertain future.

"When I learned that the General Assembly left Raleigh without acting to fully fund Medicaid, and doesn't plan to return until November, I was heartbroken. And frankly, I was angry. How can we turn our backs on the most vulnerable among us?" said Mary Mac Jenkins, mother of medically-fragile 9-year-old Miles.

Yesterday, Hearts for Home Care issued a letter to Governor Stein and legislative leaders urging lawmakers to work together to restore critical Medicaid funding for home care services.

"Our advocates showed up to put faces on this issue," said Dave Totaro, Executive Director of Hearts for Home Care. "It's time to fund the Medicaid rebase and reverse the cuts, to protect families, stabilize our care system, and strengthen communities across North Carolina."

About Hearts for Home Care

Hearts for Home Care is a social welfare advocacy organization committed to advancing home and community-based care, empowering caregivers, and ensuring that individuals of all ages and abilities can live with dignity and independence in their own homes. To learn more about Hearts for Home Care, or to become a home care advocate, visit https://www.heartsforhomecare.com/ .

SOURCE Hearts for Home Care