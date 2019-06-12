Advocates for Inclusion, IRONMAN Competitors Release Captivating Memoir 'Beyond the Finish'

ATLANTA, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyle and Brent Pease, the first push-assist brother duo to complete the grueling IRONMAN World Championship and founders of the Kyle Pease Foundation, announce the upcoming release of Beyond the Finish , an inspiring memoir about brotherhood and relentless determination. Available nationwide beginning June 18, all of the proceeds will go to the Kyle Pease Foundation to support its mission to improve the lives of the disabled through sports.

A Story of Passion, Brotherhood and Relentless Determination Takes Readers on an Unforgettable Journey to Becoming Champions

Emotional and uplifting, Beyond the Finish shares Kyle Pease's quest to becoming an IRONMAN despite using a wheelchair due to spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy. With the help of his big brother Brent, the Peases accomplished their lifelong dream and made history last October in Kona, Hawaii.

Exceeding pre-sale expectations, the Pease brothers are captivating and motivating audiences with the power of hope, inclusion and tenacity. Readers experience the behind-the-scenes of growing up with a disability and the triumph of not letting that slow you down. Beyond the Finish documents their journey to becoming IRONMAN Champions, starting at a young age and through 280 combined hours of physical training in preparation for the triathlon. The brothers share what it takes to achieve the unthinkable and take control of one's own destiny.

"I have always had the inability to rely on my arms or my legs under my own control, which left me on the sidelines while I supported my athletic, able-bodied brothers," shares Kyle Pease. "Frankly, I had no business being an athlete. But that didn't stop me or Brent. After watching him compete in his first IRONMAN race, I knew I wanted to experience that same thrill, regardless of my wheelchair. Now, we are sharing our story of inclusion and the path we took to conquer our fears and accomplish our dreams."

Beyond the Finish is published by Mascot Books and co-written with Todd Civin of Civin Media Relations. Copies are now available for pre-order on Amazon: http://bit.ly/BeyondTheFinishAmazon.

About the authors:

Kyle Pease

A four-time IRONMAN triathlete, Kyle Pease has a career total of more than 75 races. Since 2011, he and his brother Brent have competed in races across the country, most recently becoming the first brother duo in history to complete the grueling IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii. Born with cerebral palsy, Kyle has strived for life beyond his wheelchair. Through his work with the Kyle Pease Foundation, he's focused on creating opportunities for inclusion in sports for athletes with disabilities. A motivational speaker and greeter at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Kyle graduated from Kennesaw State University with a B.S. in sports management.

Brent Pease

Brent Pease began his road to fitness in 2007 training for a 10k. Setting his sights on loftier goals, he went on to complete his first IRONMAN triathlon in 2010 and has not slowed down. He has since finished more than 100 races, including 10 IRONMAN and several 70.3 and Olympic distance events. Off the course, Brent is a multi-sport coach with Dynamo Multisport as well as the executive director of the Kyle Pease Foundation. A graduate of Florida State University, Brent resides in Atlanta with his wife and two kids.

About the Kyle Pease Foundation

The Kyle Pease Foundation, founded in 2011, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of the disabled through sports. It is focused on generating awareness of inclusion and raising funds to promote success for persons with disabilities by providing assistance to meet their individual needs. Its founders Brent and Kyle Pease, who strive to provide an inclusive community to all, made history as the first push-assisted brother duo to complete the IRONMAN World Championship in 2018. The foundation's programs include scholarships, medical or adaptive sports equipment and contributing to organizations that provide similar assistance to disabled persons. The foundation also participates in educational campaigns to create awareness about cerebral palsy and other disabilities. For more information on the foundation or speaking opportunities with the Pease brothers, please visit http://www.kylepeasefoundation.org.

