Advocates Gather in Harrisburg for Social and Emotional Learning Conference

Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) refers to a student's ability to manage and express emotions appropriately, show empathy for others, have positive relationships and make good decisions. Several hundred studies have documented that well-planned and well-implemented SEL programming can positively impact a broad range of student social, health, behavioral and academic outcomes. All these skills can be taught; and students and adults with these skills do better in school, in the workplace and in life.

In light of recent trends in troubling youth behavior and school violence, educators and administrators are realizing that now, more than ever, schools have to think beyond the basics of reading, writing and mathematics. When districts make a commitment to SEL, students demonstrate academic gains; and develop an awareness and culture where they understand themselves and others, have a sense of compassion and purpose and have the skills to work together, support others and make responsible choices.

"Progressive educational leaders and practitioners have embraced the importance of social and emotional learning and have made great strides to incorporate SEL and character development into everyday practice – not just because these competencies enhance academic performance but because they want their students to be ready for life beyond school," said Shileste Overton Morris, Center for Schools and Communities director.

The interactive two-day conference, "Building Skills for Lifelong Success" will feature an impressive lineup of speakers and events. More than 30 workshops, seven in-depth sessions and a keynote presentation will cover a range of topics related to student motivation, resilience, academic achievement, violence prevention, parenting and family relationships. The conference provides school leaders, educators and youth-serving professionals with the tools to adopt SEL practices and create school climates that support academic engagement, improved student health and overall success and learning. The latest research as well as effective program models and practices from national experts will be shared with attendees representing 31 states and Canada.

The Center for Schools and Communities, a training and consulting organization that improves educational and life outcomes for children and their families, has led nationally recognized efforts in school safety, youth violence prevention and bullying prevention for more than twenty years. This history provides unique perspective on the role of SEL in school safety. "If we want to ensure that schools are safe and supportive environments, we must become proactive and teach our kids how to make healthy choices, cope with difficult situations and develop strong connections with others," Overton Morris said.

Dr. Robert Brooks, clinical psychologist and faculty at Harvard Medical School will present the keynote address, "Power of Mindsets: Nurturing Motivation, Caring and Resilience in Students" with specific focus on creating a positive school climate. He will describe the mindset and practices of educators who are effective in reaching and teaching all students; and will outline specific strategies for nurturing motivation, self-discipline, caring, hope and resilience in students.

The event will take a comprehensive community approach, beyond just the school day. Sessions will also focus on ways afterschool and summer learning programs around the country are working to help develop critical social, emotional and workforce readiness skills in youth every day.

"For SEL to be truly effective and long lasting, it must be woven into everyday practice and policy. These skills have to become organic and a natural part of learning and interacting with others," Overton Morris said.

To that end, the Center for the Promotion of Social and Emotional Learning (CPSEL) at Center for Schools and Communities was recently launched to bridge the gap between research and practice, for educators and youth-serving organizations. "We envision a future where all learners will become socially and emotionally competent individuals of strong character," Overton Morris added.

