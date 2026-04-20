Advocates Launches Digital Pilot with Navigating Life to Strengthen Continuity of Care and Family Communication

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. and WOBURN, Mass., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocates has announced a new technology pilot with Navigating Life - a social networking and data interface - designed to strengthen the continuity of care. This integration will provide families and support networks with greater visibility into the daily experiences of individuals receiving residential services.

The initiative will pilot the Navigating Life platform within a select group of Advocates' residential programs. The program reflects the organization's commitment to standardizing communication and ensuring families remain meaningfully connected to the lives of the people they support.

Navigating Life is a HIPAA-compliant communication platform designed specifically for human services providers. The private social networking service enables direct support professionals, enabling them to securely share program updates, photos, and activity information while creating time-stamped records of care and engagement.

For families and guardians, the platform provides a secure way to follow daily activities and stay informed about their loved ones' experiences, progress, and milestones.

"At Advocates, innovation is essential to meeting the expectations of service delivery tomorrow — today," said Melissa Lewis, Senior Vice President, Intellectual/Developmental Disability and Brain Injury at Advocates. "This pilot represents an opportunity to thoughtfully integrate technology that strengthens transparency, improves communication, and supports the high standards of care our teams provide every day."

The platform also creates a consistent digital record of activities and supports across programs, helping teams maintain clear communication and context across staff, shifts, and support networks.

"In residential services, continuity of care and communication with families are critical," said Laura Graves, VP of DS/BI Residential Services at Advocates. "Navigating Life gives our teams a way to consistently capture and share what's happening day to day, while providing families with a secure, inclusive space to stay connected. It helps ensure that even when a loved one can't fully express their experiences, families still have visibility, context, and peace of mind."

Advocates has long been recognized for its commitment to innovation in community-based care, and the Navigating Life pilot represents another step forward in leveraging technology to enhance person-centered services.

"Advocates is exactly the type of organization that moves the human services field forward," said Veronica St. Cyr, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Navigating Life. "Their willingness to explore new tools that strengthen transparency and connection reflects a deep commitment to both the individuals they support and the families who care about them."

The pilot will help Advocates evaluate how technology can further support communication, engagement, and documentation across residential programs while maintaining the organization's high standards for privacy and compliance.

About Advocates

Advocates is a nonprofit organization dedicated to partnering with individuals and families facing life challenges to build better lives. Headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Advocates provides a wide range of services, including behavioral health, developmental and brain injury services, substance use recovery support, and residential care. Through innovative programs and person-centered services, Advocates empowers thousands of individuals each year to live meaningful, connected lives. Learn more at advocates.org.

About Navigating Life

Navigating Life® is a private social networking and data collection app created by Waypoint Interactive for human services organizations. Designed to increase operational efficiency, transparency, and compliance, the app allows agencies to digitize records, securely share updates with families, and create audit-ready logs of service delivery. With decades of industry expertise, Navigating Life provides a scalable, easy-to-use solution that improves care quality while reducing administrative burden. Learn more at NavigatingLifeApp.org.

Media Inquiries

For media inquiries about Advocates, contact Justin Auguste at [email protected]

For more information, contact Tara McCabe, Sr. Vice President at [email protected]

For more information about Navigating Life, contact Veronica St. Cyr, Director of Strategic Partnerships, at [email protected].

SOURCE Waypoint Interactive