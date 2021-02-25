Advocates, Survivors, and Legislators Urge Passage of the Juvenile Restoration Act

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MD JJC is hosting a virtual press conference to discuss the significance of the Juvenile Restoration Act with respect to the racial disparities in Maryland and its necessity as a safe, effective, and reasonable repair of Maryland's criminal justice system.

WHEN: Monday, March 1st, 2021 10:00 –11:00 AM (EST)

WHERE: Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rNKm4CGhTaOJwPbed3WK0A

WHO:

Delegate Jazz Lewis, Maryland General Assembly

Senator Chris West, Maryland General Assembly

Aisha Braveboy, Esq., State's Attorney for Prince George's County

Philip Caroom, Maryland Alliance for Justice Reform, current Judge

Paul LaRuffa, Survivor and Advocate

Eddie Ellis, Incarcerated Children's Advocacy Network Coordinator

Preston Shipp, Senior Policy Council, Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth

Erica Suter, Esq., Vice President of Maryland Criminal Defense Attorneys' Association

Rabia Chaudry, Esq., Co-host of the Undisclosed Podcast

Hamza Khan, Judiciary Chair of Progressive Maryland (Moderator)

Jayna Peterson, Co-founder and Legislative Affairs Coordinator, MD Juvenile Justice Coalition, (opening and closing statements)

WHY: Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President William (Bill) Ferguson have made it a priority to analyze the impact of proposed criminal justice bills on the existence of structural racism during the 2021 legislative session. The Juvenile Restoration Act is crucial in addressing and alleviating Maryland's stark racial disparities prevalent in the prison population. The line-up includes various perspectives on the importance of this bill from its sponsor(s) and those who provided compelling testimony in favor of the Juvenile Restoration Act during committee hearings.

Contact:

Jayna Peterson, MD Juvenile Justice Coalition (MDJJC)

(240) 245-0554

[email protected]

SOURCE MD Juvenile Justice Coalition