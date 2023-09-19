Advocating for Action: Addressing the Critical Nursing Shortage in America

News provided by

bttn

19 Sep, 2023, 17:36 ET

SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bttn -- In 2023, the United States grapples with a profound nursing shortage, placing undue stress on our healthcare system. Past projections by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipated an overall shortfall of 1.1 million RNs nationwide by 2022. Even with a projected 15% growth rate for RNs by 2026, the efforts fall short of filling the expanding gap. (Samuel B, 2021)

Continue Reading

Representing the largest healthcare profession in the U.S., the nursing community saw a population of approximately 3.072 million RNs as of May 2022. Still, the demand far surpasses the supply. In 2022 alone, the sector projected 100,000 new RN job openings, an unmatched rate in any other profession. (Samuel B, 2021)

This nursing deficit isn't uniformly spread across the U.S. An aging RN workforce, and factors alike have fueled the uneven distribution. To meet the anticipated demand for 3.6 million registered nurses by 2030, the field should have been adding nearly 50,000 new RNs every year since 2014 — an objective not realized. (Haines, 2022)

Several critical reasons amplify the nursing crisis: workforce attrition due to aging, burnout, career shifts, long hours, high-stress environments, and insufficient resources. According to a recent McKinsey report, 31 percent of nurses considered leaving their patient care roles in 2023 due to these challenges. (Berlin, 2023)

Furthermore, workplace violence and inadequate compensation exacerbate the situation. A considerable 25% of nurses have faced physical assault at their workplace, leading to decreased job satisfaction and retention. (ANA, 2022) Their pay often does not match the gravity and significance of their work, pushing many to explore other lucrative careers. Improving remuneration and the work environment becomes crucial for retention and attraction.

Educational hindrances also play a role. The push for more advanced nursing degrees can discourage potential entrants, and due to a shortage of faculty and limited resources, many aspiring nurses get turned away from educational programs.

However, the scenario isn't entirely bleak. Opportunities for improvement are in abundance. Proposed strategies involve increasing nursing education funds, encouraging innovations in nursing programs, active promotion of nursing careers, revisiting practice laws, and considering financial incentives.

JT Garwood, an healthcare advocate, said "Addressing the nursing shortage demands a collective approach. These are issues that require the general public to understand what is at risk when we ignore the realities of our healthcare workers". All stakeholders, including policymakers, educators, healthcare providers, and the public, need to unite for coordinated action. Comprehensive policy changes, enhanced investments, and elevated public awareness are essential for a robust reaction to the nursing shortage.

As an advocate for healthcare, bttn recognizes the gravity of this situation. We believe in empowering and supporting healthcare providers. The time is now to create a healthcare system that assures patient safety and equips our nurses with the necessary resources. As a trusted partner in healthcare, bttn urges individuals to rally behind efforts to tackle the nursing shortage, and champion improved conditions for our irreplaceable nurses. Let's stand together as advocates, recognizing the noble efforts of our healthcare providers and driving actionable change.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE bttn

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.