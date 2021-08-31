Advocating For Marriage Equity For People With Developmental Disabilities

Eleven years after sharing her first love story, titled "Italian Stallion," on The Moth, today, Bartley is engaged to Chshone Bailey, 47, of Harlem. Read Janice's full story.

Janice works for AHRC New York City's Individualized Supports Department as an advocate specialist. She uses her voice to advocate for the Self-Advocacy Association of New York State. AHRC NYC is sharing Janice's story as part of its work with Project SHINE, the Sexual Health Innovation Network for Equitable Education with Youth with Intellectual Disabilities.

"I learned a lot from my first real relationship and it gave me the necessary qualifications that I needed to do better and someone special has come into my life," Bartley says.

Bartley met Bailey in September of 2010. He supports her and is good to her. "He spoils me a lot, cooks for me, and makes me feel good," she adds.

Eliminate Marriage Penalty

While their parents accept their relationship, the laws don't. "We want to get married but if we did our income would fall apart," Bartley says, referring to the marriage penalty.

Benefits for a married couple, both of whom receive SSI and have no other income, amount to 25% less than the total they would receive if they were living together but unmarried;

Exceeding income limits could also put both of their health insurance and Home and Community Based Services at risk.

"The way the law works makes it impossible for us to get married without giving up a lot," Bartley says.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) led Senate Democrats in June in reintroducing the Supplemental Security Income Restoration Act.

Eliminate the marriage penalty and increase the benefit for married couples to double the individual rate;

Raise SSI's sub-poverty-level monthly benefits, currently $794 per month, to 100% of the federal poverty level;

per month, to 100% of the federal poverty level; Update and index the assets individuals or couples may have up to $10,000 , from $2,000 , and $20,000 , from $3,000 , respectively. The limits have not been updated since 1989;

, from , and , from , respectively. The limits have not been updated since 1989; Update and index SSI's income rules which have never been updated since the program was signed into law in 1972. These reforms will allow individuals to earn up to $399 a month from working, and up to $123 a month in assistance from other sources without reducing benefits.

Founded in 1948, AHRC New York City is a family governed organization committed to supporting people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities to grow more independent and lead full lives

CONTACT: Dylan Watton, [email protected]

SOURCE AHRC New York City

Related Links

http://www.ahrcnyc.org

