Advoco Named on Forbes List of 2019 Small Giants

Founded by Bo Burlingham, author of Small Giants: Companies That Choose to Be Great Instead of Big, and Paul Spiegelman, a leadership speaker and author, the Small Giants Community is a group of business owners who are focused on the tenant of purpose-driven leadership. This is the practice of prioritizing purpose and people over profit and greatness ahead of growth.

Each year, the Small Giants Community partners with Forbes Magazine to recognize outstanding companies that embody the mission of the Small Giants Community. Marty Osborn and Steve Brindle, partners at Advoco, along with Mary Devine, Director of Marketing, traveled to Detroit, Michigan in early May to accept the award on behalf of Advoco.

"We were thrilled to be named to the Best Small Companies list," said Marty Osborn. "Many companies look to grow their revenues and profits. At Advoco, while it is important to have that fuel, we also focus on more satisfying business goals. Goals like being great at what we do, creating a positive place to work, providing outstanding service, and making impactful contributions to our communities. We are so proud of the entire Advoco team because these goals are alive today, and we see that in being recognized by the business community."

Seventeen years ago, Advoco set out to earn the title of "Trusted Advisor" for clients. This award is the realization of that dream and is the culmination of hard work by the Advoco team who daily strives to deliver work with courage, innovation, confidence, honesty, knowledge, and remain driven to do the very best for clients.

ABOUT ADVOCO

Advoco is a leading Infor EAM management and consulting services company headquartered in Berkeley, CA with offices in Greenville, SC, and Syracuse, NY, as well as remote employees around the U.S. By optimizing business performance through an improved implementation and application of the software, Advoco Infor EAM consultants form a trusted partnership to meet the complex needs of prominent global organizations. Beyond implementation, Advoco also provides services around Infor EAM training, integration, and mobility, among others. Clients include Fortune 500 accounts and top private and public organizations around the world. In Latin, advoco means "to call in an advisor." For Advoco customers, it simply means expecting success. It's a promise we deliver daily. For more information about Advoco, call (844) 423-8626 or visit www.advocoinc.com.

