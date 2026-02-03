Advocus National Title Insurance Company Announces Expanded Leadership Team to Support National Growth of Attorney-First Underwriting Platform

Advocus National Title Insurance Company names Executive Vice President, General Manager Stan Czaja and Executive Vice President, Business Development Kelli Fogarty as co-leads of its national underwriter

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocus National Title Insurance Company ( Advocus ), an attorney-focused national title insurance underwriter and industry leader for over 60 years, today announced the expansion of its national leadership team. The expansion is part of a strategic effort to scale its underwriting platform nationwide while continuing to build on its strong foundation of protecting consumers through the support of attorneys. The new structure enhances Advocus' long-standing reputation within the title industry and legal community as an industry innovator, a reputation first earned by company leaders Peter J. Birnbaum and Henry L. Shulruff.

As part of this expansion initiative, Advocus has appointed Kelli Fogarty, Executive Vice President, Business Development, and Stan Czaja, Executive Vice President, and General Manager, to work alongside Birnbaum and Shulruff in leading the company's national underwriting platform. The expanded leadership structure is designed to enhance service, modernize operations, and support continued growth across both attorney-centric and traditional title agency markets nationwide.

"These appointments are about adding strength, scale, and perspective to a leadership team that has already built something special," said Jill Cadwell, Advocus President. "Peter and Hank remain deeply engaged in the company's strategy and operations, and Kelli and Stan bring complementary experience that allows us to grow thoughtfully—supporting attorneys and traditional title agents alike—without losing what makes Advocus unique."

Birnbaum added: "We have always focused on building a team that will carry our mission forward. Kelli and Stan are extraordinary leaders, and we are excited to support them in the years to come."

"The opportunity ahead is to scale responsibly by partnering with attorneys and traditional agents in key markets who want a national underwriter that values service, consistency, and long-term relationships, Stan and Kelli are well-suited for this work," said Shulruff. Czaja added, "Advocus has earned trust by staying true to its principles. I look forward to working with Peter, Hank, and Kelli to move forward, blending tradition with innovation as we expand."

Czaja brings extensive experience in national underwriting operations and growth strategy. In his role, he will focus on expanding Advocus's national footprint, strengthening underwriting discipline, improving turn times, and supporting both attorney-agents and traditional title agents with scalable systems and responsive underwriting support.

"Advocus was built by attorneys who believed consumers deserve legal guidance when it matters most," Fogarty said. "As we grow nationally, we are committed to working with both attorney and traditional title agents who share our focus on professionalism, consumer protection, and strong underwriting standards."

Fogarty, a highly respected real estate attorney and longtime advocate for attorneys and consumers, will serve as a key attorney champion for the national platform. She brings decades of experience in private practice, industry leadership, and professional advocacy, including founding roles in attorney organizations dedicated to advancing the value of legal representation in real estate transactions.

Currently, Fogarty serves on the Board of Directors of the Illinois Real Estate Lawyers Association (IRELA). She is the founder and former President of the Chicagoland Association of Real Estate Attorneys (AREA), an organization dedicated to advancing the value, professionalism, and consumer protections that real estate attorneys provide consumers.

Advocus has long distinguished itself by championing the role of attorneys in real estate transactions and prioritizing consumer protection at the closing table. That commitment stays unchanged. As the company expands nationally, Advocus will continue to support attorney-agents and partner with high-quality traditional title agents who value underwriting discipline, strong service, and consumer-focused practices, with an eye toward modernization. By integrating innovative technology, Advocus will offer best-in-class service, allowing it to grow on a national level.

Further supporting its technology-first approach, Advocus recently launched "GO Live," a virtual closing platform that allows attorney customers to be "in the room" remotely and fully engaged with clients and transactions from anywhere in the world, alongside a broader migration to a new operating platform designed to improve turn times and enhance data security amid rising real estate fraud risks.

Together, Czaja and Fogarty will combine stronger attorney advocacy with national scale, technology modernization, and underwriting discipline, bringing faster turn times, evolving data protection, and modern closing tools to attorney-agents across key markets.

Both Czaja and Fogarty will report to Cadwell, Advocus president, who continues to oversee the entire Advocus title platform. Birnbaum and Shulruff will continue to play active roles in guiding Advocus's strategy, operations, client relationships, and legislative initiatives, working closely with the expanded leadership team to ensure continuity, stability, and long-term success.

With an expanded leadership team and a broadened national strategy, Advocus is well-positioned to build on its legacy as an attorney-founded company while supporting a diverse network of attorneys and traditional title agents across the country.

