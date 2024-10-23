AdvoLogix and Qualitas Consulting Group Partner to Deliver Powerful Legal Operations Solutions

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvoLogix, a leader in matter and spend management solutions and integrations, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Qualitas Consulting Group, an expert in transforming corporate legal departments and other key business functions. This partnership combines AdvoLogix's Salesforce-based platform with Qualitas's extensive expertise in Enterprise Legal Management (ELM), Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), and business process optimization.

With over two decades of experience spanning legal, procurement, finance, and IT sectors, Qualitas Consulting Group offers invaluable insights and guidance. Together, the companies will provide corporate legal departments with scalable solutions designed to streamline operations, improve productivity, and deliver measurable results. This collaboration is set to help legal departments manage caseloads, financial oversight, and external counsel relationships more efficiently.

"AdvoLogix's platform already delivers significant value to legal operations, and we're excited about the roadmap of features and improvements that will further enhance Enterprise Legal Management," said James Kearney, Director at Qualitas Consulting Group. "We see tremendous value in the processes AdvoLogix has established for legal operations, financial management, and workflow automation. Partnering with AdvoLogix aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our clients."

Qualitas will leverage its broad expertise to implement AdvoLogix solutions, helping corporate legal departments fully realize the platform's potential—from real-time insights and streamlined workflows to advanced financial management tools. This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to delivering tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of legal professionals.

"We're thrilled to welcome Qualitas into our group of trusted implementation partners," said Dan Bellopede, Chief Revenue Officer at AdvoLogix. "Their combination of industry knowledge, Salesforce expertise, and proven success makes them an invaluable partner as we continue to deliver transformative solutions to corporate legal departments."

As the partnership progresses, AdvoLogix and Qualitas Consulting Group will offer new opportunities for corporate legal teams to explore how these solutions can help optimize their operations.

About AdvoLogix

Founded in 2006, AdvoLogix is a leading provider of cloud-based, AI-enabled matter and spend management solutions built on Salesforce, tailored to the legal industry. We empower businesses to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance productivity through innovative technology.

For more information, visit www.advologix.com or follow AdvoLogix on LinkedIn @ AdvoLogix.

About Qualitas Consulting Group

Qualitas Consulting Group provides expertise in Enterprise Legal Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, and business process optimization, specializing in Corporate Legal Department deployments and operations. Their deep knowledge across multiple sectors helps businesses streamline legal operations and maximize efficiency.

For more information, visit www.qualitascg.com or follow Qualitas Consulting Group on LinkedIn @ Qualitascg

