AdvoLogix Unveils AI-Driven SALI Code Initiative in Matter Management Platform

News provided by

AdvoLogix

21 Sep, 2023, 14:53 ET

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvoLogix, a leading provider of cloud-based legal case management software, is excited to announce a groundbreaking initiative that leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) for SALI Code implementation in its Matter Management Platform. This initiative marks a transformative step in legal technology, aiming to redefine how legal teams manage, categorize, and analyze their matters.

Continue Reading

This Latest Addition to AdvoLogix's AI Suite, Following the Success of Caster Legal Invoice Automation, Offers Automated AI Capabilities for SALI Area of Law Matter Tagging

"Building on our invoice ingestion AI capability in Caster, this new AI-driven SALI Code feature is targeted to be available to our customers before the end of 2023," said Jonathan Reed, CEO of AdvoLogix.

About the New Feature

The AI-Driven SALI Code Initiative aims to revolutionize the way legal teams manage their matters. Leveraging the SALI Alliance's LMSS 2.0, this feature is designed to support almost 10,000 categories for legal services in the future.

"Our modular approach to AI, starting with Caster and now extending to SALI code implementation, reflects our commitment to innovation and efficiency. This new initiative is more than just a feature; it's a strategic move towards creating a more cohesive, intelligent, and user-friendly ecosystem for legal professionals," added Dave Schwab, CPO of AdvoLogix.

Key Features and Benefits

Expanded Taxonomy

  • Unparalleled consistency in legal operations, seamlessly integrating with native Salesforce Reports, Dashboards, and Tableau for accurate and actionable analytics.
  • A robust foundation for all your Data Science endeavors, offering both out-of-the-box solutions and the flexibility for custom analytics.

Graph Database Integration

  • See and understand the relationships within your data, enabling more precise matter pricing and predictive analytics for matter outcomes.

AI-Driven Automation

  • LLM-enabled automation that intelligently categorizes matters into their corresponding SALI Areas of Law, streamlining the management process.
  • Enhanced security measures that exceed native LLM capabilities, including compliance with FedRamp standards for secure environments.

Interoperability

  • Leveraging SALI, a recognized industry framework, to facilitate seamless integration with analytics, business intelligence platforms, and other essential tools.

Strategic Alignment

  • Modular, strategic approach to AI implementation, allowing easy and rapid deployment, as well as click-to-configure customizations to meet customer needs.

Conclusion

This initiative serves as a significant milestone in AdvoLogix's journey towards transforming legal operations through technology. It stands as another testament to the company's commitment to providing innovative, efficient, and customizable solutions for legal professionals.

About AdvoLogix

Founded in 2006, AdvoLogix is a leading provider of cloud-based legal case management software. Built on Salesforce, AdvoLogix's solutions are secure, customizable, and scalable, catering to the needs of law firms, legal departments, and government agencies.

Media Contact:

AdvoLogix Marketing Team

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AdvoLogix

Also from this source

AdvoLogix introduces Alternative Fee Arrangements (AFAs) and Accruals to Spend Management platform

AdvoLogix Launches Caster: The Future of Legal Invoice Management with AI-Powered Data Extraction and Standardization

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.