AdVon Commerce Releases AI Tool on Google Cloud Marketplace

eCommerce Company Launches New Partnership with Google Cloud

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdVon Commerce launched their retail-focused AI tool, AdVonAI, on Google Cloud Marketplace. Leveraging Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, AdVon has developed a tool that scales product content while optimizing for conversion.

Google Cloud offers a suite of cloud computing services, data solutions, and management tools. Businesses that use Google Cloud to manage their data have access to three unique API endpoints with the option to scale a custom solution.

Google Cloud Marketplace is a procurement platform for Google Cloud customers to find, deploy, and manage production-ready SaaS and Kubernetes solutions, VMs, and datasets built by Google Cloud and its partner ecosystem. Starting today, AdVonAI's Retail Content Enrichment Tool is available and eligible to draw down from their Google Cloud commit.

Here's how customers benefit from the service:

Generate product attributes to enhance on and off-site SEO

Extract core attributes from product images that can be used for enriching product content

View industry standard taxonomy to find the right attributes to surface on a category level

Billing is done through Google Cloud Marketplace, allowing customers to centralize procurement in one place

Integrated quality control ensured by a close working partnership with Google Cloud

"Bringing AdVonAI to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "AdVon Commerce can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

An application like this on Google Cloud Marketplace is a huge win for eCommerce.

"Accurate and comprehensive catalog attribution is the foundation for best-in-class search and site experience," Paul Clauss, Flywheel's VP of Strategic Initiatives, said. "When suppliers enrich their own catalogs it tends to be inconsistent, inaccurate, and increases friction and cost."

AdVon's AI solution is smarter than out of the box models. Using fine tuned models and a quality team with deep commerce knowledge, AdVonAI seeks to face retailer friction head-on.

"Having our solution on Google Cloud Marketplace is only a starting point for customers," Vlad Barshai, AdVon CTO said. "Our endpoints only scratch the surface of what we've proven in full-scale product enrichment partnerships."

About AdVon Commerce:

Founded in 2019, AdVon is a digital commerce platform that brings SEO & user-centric content solutions powered by AI. Based in Columbus, OH, the company works with businesses across the US. To help retailers and brands compete in an oversaturated eCommerce marketplace, they create detailed and accurate product content that converts. AdVon is a Flywheel Digital company that was recently acquired by Omnicom, one of the largest media marketing companies.

SOURCE AdVon Commerce