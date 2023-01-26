ADVON Corporation Wins NASA's Kennedy Space Center 2022 Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year Award

The top-level construction team is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADVON Corporation, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), was recently honored with the NASA Kennedy Space Center (KSC) Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year award. This prestigious award recognizes exemplary small businesses that have achieved significant success in the KSC contracting arena.

ADVON is a top-level construction team headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida, with a Space Coast office based in Merritt Island, Florida. They specialize in industrial, institutional, and commercial projects. Their customers include the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Veterans Administration (VA), the Department of Defense (DOD), and other public and private institutions.

"As a contractor who is fortunate to have worked with governmental institutions such as NASA, the VA and the DOD, being recognized for our diligent work by KSC is a great honor. It speaks to the culture at ADVON and the hard-working people who make up our team," said Jeff Gibson, Vice President and Operations Director for the Space Coast Office.

Each year the NASA Small Business Awards Program shines a spotlight on the outstanding achievements of small businesses. This year's event focused on celebrating the accomplishments of those who have helped to further the space program mission, create jobs, drive innovation, and increase America's global competitiveness.

ADVON has a team of experts with the knowledge and experience to complete any project on time and within budget while exceeding customer's expectations. Every project is unique, so they work closely with customers to ensure that all needs are met.

ADVON offers services including general contracting and design-build capabilities. Their commitments to safety and service are unmatched in the industry.

