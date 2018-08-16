Advyzon Enhances Composite Reporting Capabilities for Advisors

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Advyzon, an industry-leading, cloud-based financial advisor technology platform, today announced the addition of enhanced composite reporting capabilities. These new features will enable advisors to easily demonstrate the value of their investment strategies to both existing and prospective clients, while creating composites that align with industry best practices.

Available through Advyzon's cloud-based platform, the new composite dashboard provides a robust set of tools for custom construction and ongoing monitoring and maintenance of composites. It allows for advisors to view practice-level composite data – including trailing composite performance, total AUM by composite, composite standard deviation, and a composite list with key profile details – without the need to run reports.

With regulatory concerns continuing to represent a significant time and monetary investment for advisory practices, Advyzon has also introduced enhanced functionality to simplify the composite reporting process and follow Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) compliance guidelines. This is supported in part by the addition of a comprehensive audit log/documentation to track all changes, additions and removals to composite data, and access to granular calculation details over any requested time period. A new advanced search tool can also help users quickly identify account entry/exit from composite, which is equally vital for auditing purposes.

Advyzon's upgraded reporting features will allow advisors to easily pull composite membership history, performance audit, composite performance versus benchmarks, GIPS® compliance presentation and composite risk statistics. Advyzon users can now schedule reports – or recurring reporting tasks – in advance, facilitating completion of all reports in a timely and efficient manner.

"Composite reporting can be quite arduous and time-consuming for advisors, and our new dashboard will help them to significantly streamline and simplify the process," said Dirk Pearson, president of client services at Advyzon. "As with every function available through our platform, these latest updates were designed with advisors' needs in mind. We strive to restore their valuable time – time that can be better spent serving their clients or developing crucial relationships that drive business growth."

Founded in 2012 by veteran financial industry technologists, fintech platform Advyzon serves more than 375 advisory firms – 95 percent of which operate as RIA/hybrids. Advyzon supports firms at various stages of their life cycle, from newly established businesses to those managing well over $1 billion in assets.

