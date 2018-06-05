Adweek Announces Speaker Lineup for Inaugural Brandweek Event, September 23-25 in Palm Springs

NEW YORK, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Business visionary Tony Robbins will keynote the inaugural Brandweek summit focused on the future of brands. The Brandweek summit, taking place September 23-25 in Palm Springs, Calif., is a gathering of 300 senior executives and emerging talent from established and disruptive brands. Robbins' closing address will be on Tuesday, September 25, culminating three days of enlightenment, inspiration, entertainment and networking.

"The mission of Brandweek is to think beyond the challenges of today and conceptualize the solutions of tomorrow," says Robbins. "I'm delighted to be participating in this very important discussion which will launch thousands of ideas and millions of actions that will shape the future of brands and transform the way they address challenges in an ever-shifting, technology-centered marketplace."

Robbins joins an esteemed roster of brand leaders who will be in attendance to contribute their insights to the conversation, including:

Frank Cooper III , CMO, BlackRock

, CMO, BlackRock Heidi Browning , CMO, NHL

, CMO, NHL Lee Applbaum , CMO, Patrón Spirits

, CMO, Patrón Spirits Lee Nadler , Lead, Urban Growth and Transformation, Mini USA

, Lead, Urban Growth and Transformation, Mini Nicholas Horbaczewski , Founder, Drone Racing League

, Founder, Drone Racing League Marci McCue , Founding team member/Head of Marketing, Flipboard

, Founding team member/Head of Marketing, Flipboard Michael Dubin , Co-founder/CEO, Dollar Shave Club

, Co-founder/CEO, Dollar Shave Club Jeff Brooks , CMO, Casper

, CMO, Casper Jay Tucker , Executive Director, Center for MEMES, UCLA

, Executive Director, Center for MEMES, Debra Langford , Assistant Dean, Diversity and Inclusion, USC Marshall School of Business

Additional speakers will be announced soon.

The Brandweek agenda is designed to foster collaborative discussion, with no panels and no sales pitches. Instead, attendees will respond to calls to action across four topics including Brands in Society, Digital Commerce for Brands, Emerging Technology and Culture and Talent. Between ideation sessions, guests will enjoy keynote addresses, fireside chats and entertainment from high-profile performers to be announced soon.

A limited quantity of tickets for Brandweek are available now. Apply to attend at Brandweek.com.

