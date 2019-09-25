Adweek Names Advoc8 Fastest-Growing Agency in U.S.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DC-based experiential agency, Advoc8, announced today that it was named by Adweek as the fastest-growing agency in the United States, and second fastest-growing agency in the world. This international industry recognition was achieved in part as a result of Advoc8's exponential growth since its inception just three years ago. Within that time, Advoc8 has quickly established its presence in DC and beyond as an innovative full-service shop, valued for its ability to expertly tailor client-partner experiences to the needs of brands across a broad range of consumer genres.

Advoc8 is one among 100 agencies from across the globe on the inaugural list, which includes firms ranging in categories from full service to experiential, b-to-b and ecommerce, direct marketing to influencer strategy.

"We are so honored to be ranked number one in the country by Adweek, and even more proud of our team and the work they do every day to bring brand stories to life and make a positive impact on the world," said John Legittino, Advoc8 CEO and co-founder. "To have achieved this recognition validates not only our work, but our firm belief that there is true growth potential in brands manifesting deeper missions through unique and meaningful consumer experiences."

To be eligible for Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies list, nominees were required to meet designated revenue targets from 2016 through 2018.

Representatives from Advoc8 were formally awarded during Adweek's honorary dinner on September 24th in New York City.

Advoc8's Adweek ranking immediately follows Advoc8's similar recognition by Inc. 5000 last month as the fastest growing company in Washington, DC and #199 overall.

Led by co-founders John Legittino, Jeremy Rose, Ben Adams and Josh Sharp, Advoc8 is an experiential agency in Washington DC, boasting full-service capabilities and a global reach. Representing clients in diverse industries, including tech, media and trade associations, Advoc8 builds experiences that are individually customized to change actions and beliefs for the greater good. For more information, visit www.advoc8.com .

