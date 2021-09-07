Adweek Spotlight sponsored by Treasure Data: The Digital Shift: Exploring the Transformative Power of Customer Data

Where: Online; This three-day event thought leadership event is virtual. Register here .

What: Gone are the days of simply having an online presence on multiple channels -- the channels now also need to be efficiently integrated. With the growing ubiquity of mobile devices and the evolution of social platforms, brand marketers must understand data in real-time and find their optimal omnichannel offering as consumers demand more choice and flexibility. Organizations as a whole also need to shift their view on customer data to get more value out of what they have.

Join Adweek and Treasure Data as we sit down with top marketers and expert analysts to take a deep dive into the future of digital marketing, omnichannel opportunities, and the rising role of consumer data in driving organizational growth in this three-day Spotlight series. Conversations will explore various ways your brand can grow and thrive by future-proofing your tech stack, taking advantage of first-party data opportunities, and delivering seamless experiences that are engaging, interactive, and customizable.

Featured Speakers include:

Peggy Fang Roe , Global Officer, Customer Experience, Loyalty and New Ventures, Marriott International

, Global Officer, Customer Experience, Loyalty and New Ventures, Marriott International Angela Zepeda , Chief Marketing Officer, Hyundai North America

, Chief Marketing Officer, Hyundai North America Joe Stanhope , Vice President & Principal Analyst, Forrester Research

, Vice President & Principal Analyst, Forrester Research Molly Battin , Senior Vice President Marketing, Global Brand Marketing, Delta Airlines

, Senior Vice President Marketing, Global Brand Marketing, Ricardo Ortegon , Global Vice President of MarTech, Anheuser-Busch InBev

, Global Vice President of MarTech, Anheuser-Busch InBev Karen Donovan , Senior Manager, Customer Data Platform Program, Stellantis

, Senior Manager, Customer Data Platform Program, Stellantis Daniel Newman , Founding Partner and Principal Analyst, Futurum Research

, Founding Partner and Principal Analyst, Futurum Research Phil Sager , Partner, Bain & Company

, Partner, Bain & Company Jeanne Bliss , Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Customer Bliss

, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Customer Bliss Jeremiah Owyang , Disruptive Tech & Corporate Innovation Expert, Founder of Kaleido Insights

, Disruptive Tech & Corporate Innovation Expert, Founder of Kaleido Insights Kazuki Ohta , Chief Executive Officer, Treasure Data

, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Treanor , Chief Marketing Officer, Treasure Data

To register and stay up-to-date on agenda and speakers, visit the event website .

