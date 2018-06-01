Adweek to Honor the Toronto Brand Stars, Featuring 33 of the City's Top Creatives, Marketers and Media Executives

NEW YORK, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adweek, the leading resource for the brand marketing community, will host its inaugural summit and celebration in Toronto to honor the city's most innovative, forward-thinking creatives, marketers and media executives. The highly anticipated event will follow on the heels of the June 4 publication of the Toronto Brand Stars, which will include leaders from Google Canada, MLSE, Cossette and Rogers Communications – all of whom have helped transform Toronto into the dynamic epicenter of Canada's brand marketing ecosystem. The magazine cover of Adweek's Toronto Brand Stars will feature La Mar Taylor, creative director for musical artist The Weeknd and XO Records. The entire list also will appear on Adweek.com.

"Throughout the year, Adweek celebrates the success, innovation and resilience of the marketing communities shaping today's business world," noted Jeff Litvack, CEO of Adweek. "Together with our parent company Beringer Capital, which has close ties to and roots in Toronto, we are thrilled to bring Adweek to this incomparable city and flourishing brand community."

The Toronto Brand Stars summit and celebration will be held at LoyaltyOne's office on Tuesday, June 12. In attendance will be Mayor John Tory, a Toronto Brand Star honoree, as well as Taylor and other special guests. The event will also include an afternoon discussion with leading Toronto executives on how Big Data is upending the customer experience and what it will take to stay ahead of the curve. The conversation will be followed by an awards ceremony and cocktails.

"The data-centric approach to the customer experience is having tectonic changes on the marketing space, and Toronto is one of the strongest voices leading the way," said Lisa Granatstein, Editor, VP, Content and Events. "It was high time that Adweek recognize the city's remarkable talent."

Adweek's Toronto Brand Stars were chosen by Adweek's senior editors and a select group of industry experts and executives. The 2018 honorees are:

John Tory, Mayor of Toronto





Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, CCO, FCB Toronto





Jeff Hilts, CCO, FCB Toronto





La Mar Taylor, Creative Director for The Weeknd and XO Records, Co-founder Hxouse





Carlos Moreno, Global Chief Creative Officer, Cossette Communications





Peter Ignazi, Global Chief Creative Officer, Cossette Communications





Mark Zibert, Director, Scouts Honour





Margaret Atwood, Poet, Novelist





Rob Guenette, CEO, Taxi Inc.





Lori Davison, VP, Brand Strategy and Communications, SickKids Foundation





Nancy Chen, Strategist, Sid Lee





Michael Katchen, Co-founder, CEO, Wealthsimple





Susan O'Brien, SVP, Marketing, Canadian Tire Corporation





Jesse Weis, Senior Commercial Director, Johnson & Johnson





Diana Frost, VP, Marketing, Mars Wrigley Confectionery Canada





Drake, Musician, Actor, Entrepreneur





Krista Webster, President, CEO, Veritas Communications





Kirstine Stewart, President, CRO, TribalScale





Dan Doctoroff, Chairman, CEO, Sidewalk Labs





Fab Dolan, Head of Marketing, Google Canada





Barbara Williams, EVP, COO, Corus Entertainment





Leroy Williams, SVP, Chief Brand Officer, Rogers Communications





Caroline Papadatos, SVP, Global Solutions, LoyaltyOne





David Hopkinson, Chief Commercial Officer, MLSE





Shannon Hosford, SVP, Marketing and Fan Experience, MLSE





The Weeknd, Singer, Songwriter, Record Producer





Sassan Jahan, VP, Marketing, PepsiCo Beverages Canada





Jodi Kovitz, Founder, CEO, #MovetheDial





Nicole Verkindt, Founder, CEO, OMX





Yung Wu, CEO, MaRS Discovery District





Raquel Urtasun, Head of Uber ATG Toronto; Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of Toronto





Michael Burns, President, CEO, Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation; CEO, Invictus Games Toronto 2017; Co-founder, True Patriot Love Foundation





Ted Livingston, Founder, CEO, Kik and Kin

To attend Adweek's Toronto Brand Stars celebration, sponsored by Alibi Content, LoyaltyOne, Rogers Communications and Wayne Gretzky Estates Winery, email Jemima.Mendenhall@adweek.com.

For all media inquiries, please contact: pr@adweek.com.

Adweek Toronto Brand Stars Celebration: adweek.com/events-and-awards/toronto-city-spotlight

Adweek is the leading source of news and insights serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of more than 6 million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their job better.

