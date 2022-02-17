Adweek's Podcast of the Year, The Great Fail Launches Season 2

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Fail podcast which has earned two category wins in Adweek's 2021 Podcast of the Year Awards, is pleased to announce that it has launched Season 2. This season will take a look behind-the-scenes at some of the biggest corporate failures, beginning with the downfall of the DeLorean Motor Company, Microsoft's streaming platform Mixer and, consumer electronic retailer Circuit City.

Debra Chen, Adweek's Producer of the Year, launches Season 2

The Great Fail is produced by Debra Chen, host, creator, and winner of Adweek's "Producer of the Year" awards. The show provides an immersive intimate experience into some of the most infamous corporate failures from history, as well as some recent startups. The series has featured executive and CEO interviews from beleaguered companies, which include MoviePass, Borders Bookstores L.A. Gear, Juicero, and Tower Records.

"What's so compelling about many of these business failures are the behind-the-scenes eyewitness accounts of events that the general public are not privy to and it's shocking to see the accountability-- or lack of accountability, in these case studies," said Debra Chen, creator and, host of The Great Fail. "The pandemic has sparked a boom in entrepreneurship and there are more startups than ever before and we are thrilled to be honored as 2nd year in a row for 'Best Entrepreneurship'. For Season 2, we are committed to bringing more entertaining, educational and unique content to our fans and supporters."

The Great Fail has pioneered a genre-bending program that blends business and true-crime suspense into the podcast arena.

About The Great Fail

The Great Fail is a true-crime inspired business podcast that examines the greatest success stories of the most prominent and prolific companies, brands, and people and what led to their spectacular fall. Join the buzz, subscribe & listen on your favorite streaming platforms.

