Adwerx, a Leading Provider of Automated Digital Advertising for Real Estate and Financial Services Announces 79% Growth in Customers in 2020, Despite Pandemic

"Despite all of the turmoil that occurred around the world over the past nine months, the silver lining for Adwerx has been the acceleration of the digital economy. Adoption at this scale may otherwise have taken years, but we provide a critical technology for our customers to survive in this new environment, reaching consumers online and on streaming TV, where viewership has skyrocketed. As a result, we have emerged as the essential automated advertising platform," said Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx.

Over the years, Adwerx has evolved to offer a full service, hyperlocal, custom targeted solution that provides brand-locked advertising across social media, streaming TV, and top websites. The focus has expanded from individual retail to Enterprise technology, which poised the company to be a timely solution in 2020 as the business world went digital seemingly overnight.

To help facilitate this tremendous growth, Adwerx is making a commitment to expand headcounts across the company, growing the sales team to bring on new customers, and the engineering team to build out new products. Additionally, earlier this fall Adwerx announced a location-flexible work arrangement for employees, offering the option to work remotely or from the home office in Durham on a flexible schedule once the office is reopened. This decision honors the company's dedication to its team and to embracing growth, while allowing the company to expand its talent search beyond the Triangle market.

"The successes Adwerx achieved this year were all the more meaningful given the challenges 2020 has presented," Carlson continued. "Our growth is more than a story of succeeding amidst a global pandemic and signing new customers - it's a testament to the unwavering commitment seen by our employees to offer the best products and services that outpace the competition. I couldn't be more proud of the exceptional work accomplished by the team, and look forward to seeing our team grow in the new year."

About Adwerx

Used by over 25% of the top brokerage firms and over 15% of the top mortgage originators in the U.S., Adwerx delivers personalized, omnichannel brand marketing and automation at enterprise scale. Adwerx customers are able to deliver customized ads, personalized for every producer in the Enterprise, programmatically across streaming TV, popular websites, Facebook and Instagram, and mobile apps, while driving growth through digital marketing automation that increases brand visibility, boosts productivity by 35 percent and reduces turnover by 42 percent.

Adwerx works across the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Learn more about Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising at adwerx.com .

