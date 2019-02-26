Adwerx Creates Customized Retargeting Digital Advertising Program For Luxury Portfolio International®

CHICAGO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adwerx, the leading provider of automated digital advertising for the real estate industry, has created a new custom-tailored program for Luxury Portfolio International® to provide digital listing ads that will retarget the affluent consumers who visit properties on the LuxuryPortfolio.com website.

Luxury Portfolio is the luxury division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and markets over 50,000 luxury properties each year. Over 200 independent brokerages around the world carry the Luxury Portfolio International® designation.

Luxury Portfolio was seeking a way to better serve its members that have properties listed on their site as well as build brand awareness. The company's unique position as a community of global real estate brokerages required a customized approach. Adwerx, as a leader in real estate advertising innovation, was called in to build a solution to cater to their individual needs.

Ads featuring the property will be generated for all non-European-Union listings, immediately reminding luxury home shoppers of the property they previously viewed on LuxuryPortfolio.com as they browse other websites and social media platforms.

Luxury property ads are automatically created for new listings and will remain active as long as the listing is up on the site. Luxury Portfolio members will enjoy comprehensive advertising until the property sells or is removed from the market.

"As a company, we value innovation and finding solutions to our client's problems. Luxury Portfolio International® is an expert at helping their members market their listings and we are excited to be partnering on this initiative," stated Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "This custom program combines some of the characteristics of our Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program along with our proprietary retargeting service to reach these affluent and engaged consumers with relevant information."

While retargeting is traditionally used in the retail space, it is seeing a new application for goods and services that have a longer purchase cycle. Retargeting is an excellent way to expand reach and increase awareness. Because interested buyers for luxury properties are located around the world, this service is particularly valuable for Luxury Portfolio's members because it allows them to capture the attention of these consumers after they leave the website.

"Digital advertising is an important part of our strategy to deliver value for Luxury Portfolio members," stated Stephanie Anton, President of Luxury Portfolio International®. "In our industry, continued awareness is crucial. This always-on service works behind the scenes to achieve that goal and is available as long as agents need it. Retargeting makes sure that potential buyers are reminded of what they have viewed so that they can take a second look."

To learn more about how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com .

About Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI)

LPI ( luxuryportfolio.com ) is the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the largest global network of premier locally branded firms dominated by many of the world's most powerful, independent luxury brands. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from over 200 countries/territories every month and marketed over 57,000 luxury homes last year. Well Connected.™

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served over 150,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for two years in a row. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com. Plus, NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns, which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

