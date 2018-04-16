Adwerx Enterprise Powers Automated Listing Advertising for BHHS Hudson Valley Properties/Millbrook Real Estate

The Adwerx Enterprise listing advertisement program ensures that new listings receive maximum visibility during the crucial first week when a home hits the market. The automated delivery ensures that ads are delivered as soon as a listing goes live. The service saves agents time and provides a positive experience for the home seller, as they can see the marketing for their property on Facebook, mobile, and online on the websites they visit most.

"Today's home seller expects a comprehensive marketing strategy that integrates the latest technology," said Debbie Domber, Marketing Director, Berkshire Hathaway Hudson Valley Properties/Millbrook Real Estate. "The Adwerx Enterprise listing program provides our agents with an effective online advertising solution."

Berkshire Hathaway Hudson Valley Properties/Millbrook Real Estate has built a long-standing reputation for excellence in the Hudson Valley with nearly 40 years in business. The brokerage now has 250 agents serving the local community. Adwerx's automated listing ads are just the latest innovation that the firm has embraced in order to continue to delight home sellers with comprehensive marketing that brings results.

"In our busy world, the value of immediate results cannot be overstated," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "Our mission is to deliver a great service that seamlessly integrates into an agent's listing strategy. We are happy to provide this solution to Berkshire Hathaway Hudson Valley Properties/Millbrook Real Estate."

Adwerx developed the automated listing advertising program in 2017, and it has seen widespread adoption by brokerages around the United States who want to make sure their listings are comprehensively marketed online. A case study of agents using the program showed that nearly 94% of agents saw the technological edge as a major asset in listing presentations. To learn more, please visit www.adwerx.com/enterprise.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hudson Valley Properties/Millbrook Real Estate

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hudson Valley Properties/Millbrook Real Estate is a full service, locally owned and operated real estate firm backed by the strength of a global network. As the leading real estate company in the Hudson Valley, NY for 26 consecutive years, its eight offices service Dutchess, Putnam, Orange, Westchester, Ulster, and Columbia counties, providing the highest quality of real estate services. Whether buying, selling, renting or investing, a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hudson Valley Properties/Millbrook Real Estate professional is committed to making the consumer experience an extraordinary one.

About Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 100,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada, and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

