Adwerx Enterprise Powers McEnearney Associates Local Real Estate Listing Ads

Adwerx provides ads that generate instantly when a property is publicly listed. The advertisements run during the all-important first week that a home hits the market and receives the most attention. The digital ads appear on popular websites, including CNN and ESPN, as well as local news outlets and social media. Agents can customize or extend the ads as desired.

"Digital advertising is a crucial tool for marketing our listings," stated Maureen Dunn, President of McEnearney Associates. "This service works seamlessly to deliver attractive ads to our targeted audiences and helps our Associates shine with their clients."

McEnearney Associates has approximately 380 Associates and has been a market leader in metropolitan Washington real estate since 1980. McEnearney Sales Associates average over 17 years experience in residential real estate and the firm has a reputation for leadership excellence. The company is an esteemed member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World as well as Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate.

"We've long admired McEnearney Associates and their company philosophy of always doing what is best for the client," said Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "These listing ads are another way that their Associates can deliver on the company promise of excellent service."

Since its launch in 2017, the Adwerx Enterprise automated listing program has seen rapid adoption among the nation's most innovative brokerages. Agents have reported a high level of satisfaction with the program and nearly 94 percent of agents surveyed said that it would help them win more listings. To learn more visit www.adwerx.com/enterprise.

About McEnearney Associates

Clients First. Clients Always. That's been our focus since the day we started in 1980. The first ad we created to announce the opening of the firm had this simple message: "To provide a quality of real estate services that is second to none. To earn the respect of our customers and clients and ultimately their recognition as the best." That remains our mission today. To learn more, please visit www.mcenearney.com

About Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 100,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

Contact: press@lionandorb.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adwerx-enterprise-powers-mcenearney-associates-local-real-estate-listing-ads-300634530.html

SOURCE Adwerx

Related Links

http://www.adwerx.com

