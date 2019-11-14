Adwerx Integrates with DocuSign to Automate Seller Satisfaction Module

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adwerx announced a new advertising integration with DocuSign Rooms for Real Estate. The move will extend DocuSign's real estate presence and streamline Adwerx's data entry processes for its clients. With the integration, agents can easily automate the seller satisfaction module of Adwerx advertising, distributing the advertising report to their sellers each day, and increasing the probability that the seller will see the ad for their home advertised on the internet.

"We love collaborating with industry leaders like DocuSign to augment our services and support the success of our customers," said Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "Our process was already easy, but this integration means there is one less step for agents to share data and deliver value to their clients."

Rooms for Real Estate is DocuSign's digital solution for brokers and agents that streamlines the transaction process. Adwerx's seller satisfaction module allows sellers to see their own home advertised on major websites, social media and apps, and receive reports with the ad's success metrics. Sellers are also given an "easy button" for posting their property to social media, increasing the reach of their listing.

This benefit is available to real estate agents using Adwerx's Automated Listing Advertising Program at no cost, but is often overlooked by agents overwhelmed with the daily tasks required to maintain their business. The efficacy of this service has been proven as sellers are consistently delighted by tangible proof of their agent's marketing efforts.

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served over 200,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for three consecutive years, as well as received Inc.'s Best Workplaces award. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com . Plus, NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns , which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

