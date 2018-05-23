Adwerx Named One Of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2018

Built in partnership with employee engagement and work culture experts Quantum Workplace of Omaha, NE, Inc.'s Best Workplaces list is a magnifying glass on how innovative companies can truly raise the bar in hiring and retaining the best talent.

What does it take to become a company that workers want to be part of? Inc. magazine says it's more than good pay and good perks – it's also about having a clear purpose, a sense of humor, and leadership that makes them all work together.

"I believe that the best companies build a culture where great people can do great work," stated Jed Carlson, CEO at Adwerx. "The workplace culture shapes the experience of each employee, and maintaining a positive environment where employees have the freedom to think and act creatively is essential to our success as a business."

The 2018 Inc. Best Workplaces Awards assessed applicants on the basis of benefits offered and employees' responses to a unique, 30-question survey fielded by each of the applying companies. Responses were evaluated by the research team at Quantum Workplace. For its results to qualify, each company had to achieve a statistically significant response rate based on employee count. Survey scores account for employer size to level the playing field between small and large businesses. All companies had to have minimum of 10 employees and to be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent – that is, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

While researching the entries, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes develop:

Strong company cultures breed stunning individual and team performance.

Workers at the best companies don't view their employers as sugar daddies. They aren't mesmerized by whatever giveaways seem to be the latest fad—be it gourmet lunches or beer fridges.

When employees feel valued by their organization, they are far more likely to be engaged. This single factor proved to be one of the largest drivers of employee engagement.

"By including an employee survey into this year's Best Workplaces selection process, we've really raised the bar. Companies that don't score at the very top of their peer group don't make the cut. So, our hats are off to the winners. They all excelled at engaging their workers, making them feel appreciated, and aligning them behind a mission. And remember, that's not just our opinion: The employees told us that themselves," says James Ledbetter, Inc. editor-in-chief.

About Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 100,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "The A-List" in January 2015, and the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit www.quantumworkplace.com.

