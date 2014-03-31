Adwerx Named to Inc. 5000 List For Second Year in a Row

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has announced that Adwerx, a leading provider of localized digital advertising, has been ranked in 2246th place on the 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"To be on this list for the second time is very exciting, and shows just how effective what we are doing is for the clients we serve," said Adwerx CEO Jed Carlson. "In just one year, we've doubled our reach inside the real estate industry and we are continuing our expansion to other businesses who need digital advertising to grow their marketing reach."

To date, Adwerx has delivered over 13 billion ad impressions for real estate agents, brokers, financial services providers, mortgage lenders, and other businesses across the web's most popular websites, mobile apps, and social media platforms. Over 115,000 real estate agents have made Adwerx an essential part of their marketing program; top brokerages including RE/MAX have adopted the Adwerx Automated Listing Advertising Program for their agents around the U.S. Headquartered in the American Tobacco Campus, Adwerx has 75 employees and continues to develop new products designed to create lasting connections online that lead to increased sales and revenue.

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/index.html.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

About Adwerx:

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 115,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada, and Australia. Adwerx was ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in both 2017 & 2018, and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

