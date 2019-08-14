Adwerx Named to Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Adwerx , a leading provider of localized digital advertising, has earned the 2661st position on its annual Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This year will mark the third consecutive year that Adwerx has made the list. Adwerx is part of an exclusive list with many notable companies, including Microsoft, Intuit, Zappos, Pandora, Oracle, and Zillow.

Beginning operations in 2013, Adwerx was founded with the concept of leveling the playing field for businesses of all sizes through scalable, automated digital advertising. The company's role as a leading technology company was established when they launched their first product, Automated Listing Advertising, designed to serve the needs of the real estate industry. Just two years later, Adwerx recently hired its 100th employee, it's rolling out its newest Enterprise product, Automated Retargeting, and is about to embark on some ambitious steps that have the potential to take the business to entirely new heights.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for the third year in a row and we will continue to focus on building a digital marketing platform that positions every business for success," said Adwerx CEO Jed Carlson. "Of course, we could not achieve what we have without the top talent that supports this company every day."

The 2019 Inc. 5000 stands out from past lists, as it shows a staggering amount of growth from companies within very competitive markets. This year's list achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. This sustained level of growth is extraordinarily rare.

"Needless to say, making the list gets harder every year as your starting base grows. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years only a fraction have made the list more than once," said Inc. Editor in Chief James Ledbetter. "A mere one in eight companies have made the list 3 times."

Adwerx continues its trend of rapid growth, and currently has ten open positions. The company is headquartered in Durham, NC's historic American Tobacco Campus. To begin your career with Adwerx, please visit about.adwerx.com/careers .

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served 200,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for three years in a row. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com . Plus, NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns , which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

