Adwerx™ Named to Triangle Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adwerx , a Durham-based digital advertising company, has been named one of the area's Best Places to Work by Triangle Business Journal . This sought-after annual award recognizes area businesses that create highly engaging work environments. This is the first year that Adwerx has received this accolade.

Winners were selected based on employee survey results that included questions about communication and resources, personal engagement, and trust in leadership. Triangle Business Journal worked with Quantum Workplace to analyze and rank results determining the 50 best businesses in the Triangle. To be eligible for the award, a business must have at least 10 Triangle employees and have operations in at least one of the 16 counties that comprise the region.

The company has been on an upward trajectory since it began operations, and shows no sign of slowing. In the past two years, Adwerx staff has increased nearly 70% to almost 100 employees, and the overall business has grown 60% in 2018 alone. The company has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies, and earlier this year, Inc. Magazine named Adwerx to its Best Workplaces list for the second year in a row.

"We are honored to receive this local distinction based on feedback from our dedicated and talented employees," said Adwerx CEO Jed Carlson . "Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we're very proud to have such a strong culture."

It's the focus on culture and the company's core values that contributes to the high level of employee engagement and satisfaction. Adwerx seeks to empower its employees through continued professional development, and fosters a collaborative spirit among employees by encouraging them to share ideas "beyond their pay grade." In addition, the company personally recognizes personal and professional contributions in-house and on social media.

Adwerx is headquartered in Durham's historic American Tobacco Campus . They are currently hiring for several positions on the engineering, marketing, enterprise sales, and customer support teams. To learn more, please visit their careers site .

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served 200,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for two years in a row. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com . Plus, NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns , which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

