ADWOA BEAUTY RECEIVES GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENT FROM PENDULUM®

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- adwoa beauty, the brand founded by entrepreneur Julian Addo with textured hair types in mind, has secured $4 million from Pendulum, an inclusive and strategic growth investing and advisory platform that seeks to accelerate opportunity and value creation for founders and leaders of color. While the brand has long been self-funded, this capital investment will keep up with the demand for adwoa beauty's award-winning, consumer-loved products.

Addo founded adwoa beauty in 2017 to fill the gap in the hair-care market for multicultural hair textures. Known for its clean formulas and sleek, gender-neutral packaging, the brand currently consists of 12 hair-care formulas to take consumers from wash day through styling, having won awards from several prestigious entities.

With additional capital in hand, adwoa beauty will be able to fund new product development, increase staffing to support the brand at all levels, and invest in brand awareness and retail support, bringing even more textured hair-care solutions to consumers everywhere.

"With adwoa beauty now being at a critical juncture in its growth potential, this is the perfect opportunity for me to partner with the team at Pendulum, leveraging their capital investment and partnership to put as many resources as possible behind our continuous product development and innovation, sales support and strategic marketing to maximize the brand's potential," says Addo.

"Julian and her team at adwoa beauty have showcased robust growth as an initially self-funded, innovative brand that has now turned consumers into loyal devotees across the country. With its differentiated and efficacious product offering and strong consumer demand propelling the broader prestige textured hair care category, adwoa is well-positioned for continued expansion," says Ron Mackey, Managing Director at Pendulum.

About adwoa Beauty

adwoa beauty is a modern, non-toxic, gender-neutral beauty brand catering to multi-cultural hair textures. Buying hair products is a choice, not a command. We empathize with your experience in using tons of products that failed to deliver the results. We've created a highly effective collection of products with ingredients that are concentrated, working with nature and science to bring you immediate results. We are committed to being transparent with our ingredients. Turn the jar around and see for yourself what we're made of. Getting a bomb twist-out, flexi-rod set, or wash 'n' go are our weekly routine and we are fortunate to be a part of a community of women and men sharing the same challenges and aspirations as us. We want to keep things simple, transparent, and kinky. We share in the needs and voice in an industry notorious for neglecting our kinky taste. Our team is comprised of minority women + men with naturally kinky hair, just like you. We get it!

About Pendulum

Pendulum is a strategic investment and advisory platform. Founded in 2019 by D'Rita and Robbie Robinson, Pendulum reimagines how great companies and brands are built–and who gets to build them. Through its investment arm, Pendulum Opportunities, and strategic advising arm, Pendulum Partners, the firm seeks to accelerate opportunity and value creation for founders and leaders of color. Pendulum Opportunities invests in momentum building businesses meeting the evolving expectations of a values-driven consumer. For more information, visit pendulumholdings.com.

Contact: Tractenberg & Co., [email protected]

SOURCE adwoa beauty