AdWords Click Identifier by Fastbase Has Just Launched

The AdWords Click Identifier was developed using Fastbase, Inc.'s proprietary business data, which was also used to develop the popular Add-On to Google Analytics that's used daily by over 800,000 companies and top brands worldwide.

The new tool not only reveals such detailed information as company name, address, phone number, website, contact and email information, but also identifies the exact keywords and advertisements that were clicked on by each visitor. Using the AdWords Click Identifier, businesses are now able to discover new business opportunities, analyze and optimize their best performing ads, and contact the companies that have shown interest in their ads via email or phone.

Starting now, the AdWords Click Identifier is free to use, but the price is expected to rise since the tool will become part of an enterprise version later in the year priced at $549USD/month. The AdWords Click Identifier is expected to help businesses increase the number of new leads and customers by up to 66%.

Since Google AdWords is the most popular advertising platform in the world with an annual revenue of $80 billion USD, the new AdWords Click Identifier is predicted to be a huge success.

All Google AdWords users that utilize Google Analytics can now access all of their potential AdWords customers by signing up for free at AdWords.fastbase.com in just a few clicks.

