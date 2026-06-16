Adyen Announces Adyen Agentic As the Universal Translator for the Next Era of Commerce

Adyen Agentic's open ecosystem enables enterprises to build once and transact everywhere

across AI commerce platforms

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen, the financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced Adyen Agentic, a suite of modular APIs that enables enterprises to sell through conversational AI platforms without rebuilding their commerce systems for each new channel. Adyen Agentic introduces three layers – Agentic Feed, Agentic Cart, and Agentic Payments – that solve various stages of the customer journey in agentic commerce from product discovery to payment.

As AI platforms bring new agentic commerce surfaces to market, enterprise merchants face a growing integration challenge. Each platform operates on different protocols, requires different product data formats, and has different cart creation and checkout requirements. Without a universal translator, every new platform is a new integration project.

Adyen Agentic is designed to be that universal translator. Merchants integrate once. Adyen translates that single integration across every agent platform, protocol, and payment method - so merchants can participate in new commerce channels without rebuilding each time the landscape shifts.

The Adyen Agentic product includes:

Agentic Feed: A structured product and inventory layer that distributes real time catalog, pricing, and availability data across conversational commerce environments.

A structured product and inventory layer that distributes real time catalog, pricing, and availability data across conversational commerce environments. Agentic Cart: An orchestration layer that connects merchants' existing checkout, tax, fulfillment, and order management systems to conversational commerce platforms.

An orchestration layer that connects merchants' existing checkout, tax, fulfillment, and order management systems to conversational commerce platforms. Agentic Payments: A payments and fraud layer for agent led transactions, enabling authentication, token portability, merchant of record preservation, and risk management across evolving protocols.

Early participants in the Adyen Agentic ecosystem include strategic partners American Express, Mastercard, Salesforce, and Visa; and enterprise retailers ESW, Scheels, Sézane, and SharkNinja. At announcement, Adyen Agentic is in limited availability for enterprise merchants operating in the U.S., with plans for global expansion to follow.

"Every new agentic surface asks merchants to rebuild from scratch," said Karan Katyal, Global Head of Agentic Commerce at Adyen. "We believe the future of agentic commerce should be open, so we intentionally designed Adyen Agentic to help retailers integrate once and participate across evolving platforms, protocols, and experiences — without having to bet on which ecosystems ultimately win. The ecosystem is evolving rapidly and we're excited to enable innovative merchants to experiment with agentic commerce first-hand."

Adyen Agentic is built as an open ecosystem layer rather than a closed commerce environment. The product variants are modular and merchants will be able to work with their existing e-commerce platform. Merchants retain control over customer relationships, transaction routing, payment flexibility, and business logic regardless of which platforms or protocols ultimately scale. The infrastructure is built on Adyen's existing enterprise-grade foundation: the same tokenization, authentication, and fraud capabilities that process trillions of dollars in payments annually.

"The rapid evolution of Agentic Commerce protocols means retailers need a trusted partner who stays ahead of the curve. With Adyen Agentic, we were able to build on proven, battle-tested foundations to deploy quickly and confidently. As the agentic ecosystem grows, the solution will allow us to seamlessly reach consumers across every emerging commerce platform," Nicolas Benoist, CTO at Sezane.

"For agentic commerce to scale, trust, security and interoperability need to be built in from the start," said Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, Global Head of Digital Commercialization at Mastercard. "Equally critical is enabling merchants — making data discoverable and machine‑readable so they can participate as models and protocols evolve. With Agent Pay, Mastercard is helping establish a strong foundation for secure, scalable agent‑driven transactions, while solutions like Adyen Agentic are contributing to a more vibrant, connected ecosystem."

"The future of commerce won't be built platform by platform; it will run on interoperable infrastructure," said Rubail Birwadker, SVP, Head of Growth Products & Partnerships, Visa. "Together with Adyen, Visa is helping make payments agent-ready from the start, embedding trust, security and global acceptance into every transaction, no matter where or how it's initiated."

Adyen Agentic is fully compatible with Meta's AI checkout, with more platforms to come. This builds alongside Adyen's foundational work as an early endorser of the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) — which was co-developed by Google and other industry leaders — as well, as the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) and OpenAI's Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP).

To learn more about Adyen Agentic, visit https://www.adyen.com/agentic-commerce.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with world renown companies including Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company's website. For more information, visit adyen.com.

SOURCE Adyen