Adyen Selected to Provide Payments Technology for Aritzia

Adyen will support payments for Aritzia's 140 boutiques across North America and its recently launched app

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, announced it has been selected to support payments for Aritzia.

Founded in Canada, Aritzia is a fashion retailer operating boutiques and digital commerce platforms. Through this partnership, Adyen will process transactions in Aritzia's physical locations, North American websites, and within its recently launched mobile app, supporting consistent payment experiences across channels.

"Payments are a foundational part of our retail and digital operations," said Elisse Shank, Senior Director, Omni at Aritzia. "Adyen provides the platform to consistently support our in-store and app transactions across channels."

"We are pleased to partner with Aritzia, a Canadian brand with a strong retail and digital presence," said Sander Meijers, Canada Country Manager at Adyen. "Across in-store and app experiences, Adyen's technology supports payments that are designed to be seamless and reliable, complementing Aritzia's focus on delivering a consistent, elevated brand experience."

ABOUT ADYEN

Adyen (ADYEN: AMS) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The collaboration with Aritzia, described in this press release, underlines Adyen's continuous growth with existing and new customers over the years.

SOURCE Adyen