Adyen Confirms Listing for June IPO: SaaS Mag Markets Review

In the article, Editor in Chief Thomas Smale, drawing on a decade of experience advising SaaS entrepreneurs and investors at leading M&A advisory firm for online businesses FE International (FE), offers an expert understanding of Adyen's innovation in the market, the enterprise strategy and how being the leading solution for online payments processing creates the opportunity for growth with brick and mortar retailers. Smale explores how Adyen's most recent development, the Terminal API, creates opportunity for the company to expand through partnerships with point-of-sale apps.

FE's CEO Ismael Wrixen states, "We have anticipated Adyen's IPO for months now, increasingly so after they joined the very few European tech companies to reach the $1 billion yearly generated revenue milestone. As the future of retail trends increasingly digital, Adyen's bid to IPO should ensure they have the resources to scale global partnerships and expansion successfully."

The review can be read on the SaaS Mag blog in addition to the magazine's free first edition including exclusive interviews with leaders in SaaS, as well as regular commentary on market news in the fintech space. For a full exploration of the market implications of the acquisition, read the post here.

About SaaS Mag.: SaaS Mag, the world's first SaaS print publication for those working or interested in the industry, speaks directly to the biggest players in the SaaS space to gather key business and technical insights, as well as current market trends. As the biggest quarterly SaaS publication to date, SaaS Mag is distributed to a global network of tens of thousands of professionals in the SaaS space, offering expert techniques, advice and profiles from owners, advisors and leading commentators in SaaS. For more info visit www.saasmag.com.

