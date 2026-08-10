Adyen Expands Global Partnership with Toast into U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Toast, the digital technology platform built for hospitality, restaurants, and retail businesses. As part of the agreement, Adyen and Toast will expand their relationship into the U.S. to support Toast, which in the last 12 months ending June 30, 2026 facilitated more than $215 billion in gross payment volume (GPV) across approximately 180,000 locations worldwide.

Since 2021, Adyen has partnered with Toast to enable scaling across Ireland, the U.K., Canada and Australia, with a single, reliable solution.

"Businesses need technology that helps them stay competitive, not systems that slow them down," said Blake Breathitt, SVP, Global Co-Head of Strategy at Adyen. "Speed, control, and reliability matter, especially in service-based businesses like restaurants, retail, or hospitality. When a guest is waiting, every second counts. Operators need hardware and systems that just work. Toast adding Adyen in the U.S. market is a testament to the growth of our relationship, and it speaks to what our global platform makes possible for platforms and their customers: faster settlement, allowing guests to pay how they want to, and the ability to grow internationally."

Toast's platform, including POS systems, online ordering, payments, and back-of-house operations, depends on a strong financial technology backbone capable of supporting high-volume businesses across multiple markets. Adyen cuts down integrations, stability issues and risk — capabilities that are increasingly critical as brands expand and digitize their operations.

"At Toast, we value our foundation of strong, strategic partnerships, and Adyen has been a cornerstone of how we deliver reliable, scalable payments services across international markets," said Michel Rbeiz, General Manager, Fintech at Toast. "Adding Adyen to our U.S. payments ecosystem is a natural expansion of that relationship, as we offer operators stability in processing and enable them to stay focused on running successful businesses and delighting their guests."

As Adyen cements its position as one of the world's largest financial technology companies, partnerships like Toast underscore the power of its unified model. Built entirely in-house, Adyen brings financial services including issuing, capital, and business accounts together in one system. This foundation also creates long-term opportunities for leading enterprises like Toast to offer deeper financial products directly within their vertical technology platform.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payment capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with Toast as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a global technology platform built for restaurant and retail businesses. From the busiest local restaurants and shops to large hospitality brands, Toast helps owners and operators manage their businesses more efficiently, drive guest demand, and build lasting success.

Toast integrates software, agentic AI, payments, financial technology solutions, and hardware with a broad partner ecosystem. Powering billions of purchases throughout local commerce, Toast delivers the precision and innovation required for modern restaurant and retail environments. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

SOURCE Adyen