Adyen to Provide Payment Technology Services for LillyDirect

Direct-to-consumer options may enable new convenience for U.S. consumers.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced it will help facilitate payment services for prescribed patients accessing Lilly's FDA-approved medicines and free home delivery through LillyDirect.

"The U.S. healthcare industry is undergoing a shift toward direct-to-consumer models, and simpler payment options can play a critical role in how patients experience new digital platforms," said Matthew Fanelli, Head of Health and Wellness at Adyen. "We are thrilled to continue to enable more options for consumers."

LillyDirect will leverage Adyen's platform to continue offering patients flexible payment options, including credit and debit cards, digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, and HSA/FSA cards. Adyen's fraud prevention, reconciliation, and analytics capabilities will reduce friction throughout the checkout process while supporting a secure end-to-end experience.

The platform's scalability provides LillyDirect with a foundation to continuously enhance payment options as patient needs evolve. Transactions will utilize Adyen's Intelligent Payment Routing, an AI-powered feature that automatically selects the most efficient U.S. debit network for each transaction, optimizing performance without additional integration.

To learn more about Adyen, visit adyen.com.

About Adyen

Adyen (ADYEN: AMS) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with LillyDirect as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

SOURCE Adyen