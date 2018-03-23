ADYOULIKE Acquires AI-Powered Video Platform Pulpix

NEW YORK, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ADYOULIKE, a leading in-feed native ad platform and pioneer in native advertising, announced today the acquisition of video technology platform Pulpix, a company that helps deliver better engagement for brands combined with a powerful recommendation engine for the world's leading brands and publishers. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Pulpix

Pulpix, a Y Combinator startup alum, is a three-year old company based in New York and Paris. Its platform uses AI and real-time analytics to power content recommendation for users and provides a better viewing experience. Pulpix generates higher engagement and increased revenue for leading publishers including L'Equipe, Prisma Media, Bonnier Corporation and RTL Group.

Similar to how streaming services cultivate and contextualize their user channels, Pulpix offers publishers a way to deliver more personalized content recommendation for video viewers. Since launching, Pulpix has improved its performance from a +10% to +150% uplift in video views for its publisher partners.

"Pulpix is a Netflix-grade recommendation engine with a Facebook-like video feed, and the most powerful video experience I have ever seen," says ADYOULIKE CEO Julien Verdier. "This collaboration is a natural fit, as Pulpix will continue to help us deliver great native content and compelling storytelling that lifts engagement for brands and publishers. We look forward to welcoming them to the ADYOULIKE team and working together to push the boundaries of the native advertising space."

"We always believed video experiences should come with advertising solutions that respect consumers while matching expectations of publishers and advertisers. Our merge with ADYOULIKE, a global leader in Native Advertising, is a powerful combination that will enable us to create the best Native Video company," says Pulpix Co-Founder and CEO Sabry Otmani.

ADYOULIKE's acquisition of Pulpix comes on the heels of recent office expansion and continued hirings in the US. The company continue to expand internationally across EMEA and Asia. In addition to this the company has boosted its senior leadership team in 2018 with the appointment of a new UK Managing Director, Lee Gibson, who joins the London office from Outbrain; and Damien Peponnet as France Managing Director, who joins from Oath/AOL, in Paris.

ADYOULIKE native advertising platform helps create a personalized and contextual experience for users while creating a higher level of consumer engagement for brands and publishers to achieve their digital marketing goals.

About ADYOULIKE:

ADYOULIKE is a pioneer in native advertising technology offering programmatic solutions that enable brands to scale campaigns across premium and niche properties while ensuring publishers maximize the value of their inventory. The company's innovative solutions, developed by a team of experts and engineers in s "Native Lab," have earned honors including BPI France Excellence, Pass French Tech, The Everline Future 50, The BIMA Hot 100, the Inc. 5000 Europe, the FT 1000 and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ EMEA. Since inception in 2011, the company has grown to operate in over 18 countries worldwide. A member of the IAB in the UK, US and Europe, ADYOULIKE is funded by Banexi Ventures, BNP Paribas and Kima Venture. For additional information, visit www.ADYOULIKE.com.

