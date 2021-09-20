ADYOULIKE Collaborate with One Minute Briefs to Welcome Back Ads

The Twitter takeover looked to celebrate the media and advertising industry's return to major cities after a year of lockdowns.

Dale Lovell, Co-Founder, ADYOULIKE says;

"The ad world is slowly and safely opening back up so we developed a fun partnership with One Minute Briefs to create a fun campaign celebrating their return – what it means for the industry, creativity and socialising – as well as what it means for a return to business-as-usual for the creative hubs around the world.

"We were absolutely blown away from the response to the brief by the community, receiving over 270 entries in one day."

Nick Entwistle, Founder and Creative Director, One Minute Briefs;

"It was brilliant to collaborate with ADYOULIKE and have members of our community and the creative industry getting involved to collectively share positive messages as we began to return to agency offices safely.

"The brief was particularly engaging with a huge amount of submissions in the space of just one day resulting in huge reach and an incredible shortlist that was very difficult for the judges to choose from! Hope to team up with ADYOULIKE on something else soon!"

A panel of industry experts were recruited to pick the winners.

William Whyte, Director – Digital Delivery, Merkle, one of the judges' comments:

"It was great to be asked to judge the entrants for the ADYOULIKE and One Minute Brief collaboration. All of the entrants were fantastic, with some super creative ideas coming to the fore. I am impressed by the immediacy of these ideas and the quality. It was a fun activity choosing a shortlist and eventual winner alongside my fellow industry peers."

View the complete set of entries on Twitter @ #WelcomeBackAds

Or on Facebook

About Adyoulike

ADYOULIKE is a global advertising platform that combines native, video, and social ad formats to help marketers reach hundreds of millions of consumers worldwide while generating new revenue streams for digital media publishers.

Launched in 2011, ADYOULIKE is headquartered in Paris with hubs in Montpellier (FR), London, and New York City.

About One Minute Briefs

OMB promote brands & causes via social media by challenging the creative community on Twitter to respond with instinctive ideas to daily advertising briefs. More at: https://www.bankofcreativity.co.uk/one-minute-briefs

