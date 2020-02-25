ADYOULIKE Makes Top French Technology List

PARIS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADYOULIKE, the leading native advertising technology, has been named as a French Tech 120 company for 2020. The prestigious accolade means that ADYOULIKE is one of the top 120 technology businesses based in France.

French Tech 120 is a growth-stage government backed program designed to support the 120 fastest growing technology companies in France. ADYOULIKE, which launched in Paris in 2011, and is a global pioneer and innovator in native advertising technology, and opened a new technology hub in Montpellier in 2019, has grown phenomenally since launch.

The company employees over 100 people, split between France, UK and US, invests heavily in cutting edge advertising technology and posted 2019 turnover in excess of $30M. 2020 promises to be a pivotal year for the established technology business as it rolls out a host of innovative new native formats, the Native Stories product among them.

Commenting on the accolade, Julien Verdier, CEO & Founder, says;

"We are delighted and honoured to be listed as a French Tech 120 Company. It's a great achievement for everyone at ADYOULIKE – in France and globally – to be acknowledged. We work in an intensely competitive marketplace, competing against and with, some of the biggest businesses in existence.

"To consistently grow our business, develop our technology and increase our business value to our advertiser and publisher partners is a remarkable achievement that I am proud of our team for delivering. This year we will be kicking things up a gear even further as we launch our new Native Stories formats for the Open Web and grow our presence and operations into new markets."

About ADYOULIKE

ADYOULIKE (www.adyoulike.com) is the leading global in-feed native advertising platform. Launched in 2011, it is a pioneer in native technology and creating advertising experiences for users that mirror the websites they are visiting. Using its own native supply-side platform (SSP) and native technology platform, the company enables brands to scale native advertising campaigns across premium publishers, while publishers benefit from access to ADYOULIKE's marketplace. Main ADYOULIKE offices are: London, Paris & New York.

About French Tech 120

Launched in September 2019 by the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister, the French Tech 120 program illustrates the French government's desire to become the best possible support for the French Tech ecosystem.

The French Tech Mission brought together some 50 French Tech Correspondents within administrations and public services capable of supporting the growth of startups. The list of services, intended to grow continuously, covers five categories: international development, financing, access to the market, recruitment of talent and support in all relations with the administration. The French Tech 120 is aimed at innovative companies that have been established within the past 15 years, and that have not yet done an IPO or been purchased. Participants are selected according to objective criteria based on fundraising and turnover.

