ADYOULIKE Unveils New In-Feed Stories Format

ADYOULIKE, the leading native technology platform, has been an expert in In-Feed advertising since 2011. By creating In-Feed Stories the company is committed to offering an immersive format that combines the best social experience of the Social Stories format and the quality publisher environment of the ADYOULIKE unified network on the Open Web.

With the new In-Feed Stories experience, the advertising experience naturally takes over the entire page of the publisher site when activated, guaranteeing exclusivity on the screen and a 100% voice share, without taking the user out of the reading thread.

The In-Feed Stories format has three possible experiences:

- Redirect to the advertiser's website

- Contact form or e-couponing

- Direct purchase within the format with shopping cart and payment

Julien Verdier, CEO of Adyoulike explains:

"We are delighted to unveil the 2nd brick of our Stories format. Stories are the most promising Native format on both the Social and Open Web. The feedback from our partners following the launch of the Carrousel format has been unanimous and is driving us to accelerate our deployment. Our brand and publisher partners love the Stories experience, which allows us to cover all levels of the conversion funnel in a single format: Awareness, Consideration, Conversion."

About ADYOULIKE

ADYOULIKE is the leading global in-feed native advertising platform. Launched in 2011, it is a pioneer in native technology and creating advertising experiences for users that mirror the websites they are visiting. Using its own native supply-side platform (SSP) and native technology platform, the company enables brands to scale native advertising campaigns across premium publishers, while publishers benefit from access to ADYOULIKE's marketplace and leading artificial intelligence technology.

ADYOULIKE has offices in Paris, London, New York, Munich, Madrid, Milan, Hamburg, Manchester and Sydney.

