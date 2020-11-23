Adyson Aviation Group Appoints Rich Eilers as U.S. Sales Director

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Adyson Aviation Group announced that it has appointed Rich Eilers to be its new U.S. Sales Director. Mr. Eilers distinguished career spans 26 years in luxury assets business. In that time, he has worked with some of the world's premier executive and private transportation brands. Eilers brings extensive knowledge and experience in operations, business development and project management to the role.

Rich Eilers - U.S. Sales Director Adyson Aviation Group

"I'm happy to have Rich join the team," said Dan Dunn, Founder and CEO of Adyson Aviation Group. "I've had years of experience watching him pour his heart and soul into every customer relationship, and his customer focused ethic is the right skillset for Adyson Aviation Group. His detailed focus on caring for our clients and finding meaningful solutions will help round out our U.S. business development team. I am confident that his drive to find solutions will make him invaluable to our team and clients."

As Sales Director for the U.S., Eilers will assist with overall aircraft sales, market research, aircraft valuations, market reviews and client proposal development. He has a broad sales background and a reputation for hands-on entrepreneurial drive. Most recently, Eilers served as the Customer Service Manager of Viking Yachting Center, where he oversaw all daily operations. He attended the New Jersey Institute of Technology for Mechanical Engineering as well as the Calhoon MEBA Marine Engineering School.

About Adyson Aviation Group

Adyson Aviation Group is one of the top global aircraft listing services, with over eight decades of experience in the industry. Adyson can speak to many aspects of flying with its breadth of perspective as pilots, owners, and experts in aircraft acquisition. The company is renowned for serving its clients with excellence and trust. Adyson Aviation Group Is a proud member of GLADA and NBAA.

For more information visit https://adysonaviationgroup.com/

Contact:

Melanie Dunn

8482209370

[email protected]

SOURCE Adyson Aviation Group