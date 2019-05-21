Adzerk Proves That Not All Ad Servers Are Struggling in 2019

DURHAM, N.C., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the ad server industry flailing in 2019 (Sizmek went bankrupt, and Verizon, OpenX, and Polymorph are all closing their ad servers), Adzerk has seen only its best days, winning multiple industry awards, announcing partnerships with major brands, and seeing every month hit a new revenue record.

In April, Adzerk won an American Business Award for Most Innovative Tech Company. This was the 17th annual ABA, and more than 3,800 companies submitted nominations for a select number of categories. Adzerk was also awarded a Top Rated Business Award by G2Crowd, one of the largest business review sites.

Shortly thereafter, they were named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces of 2019. The list highlights private American companies with exceptional cultures and benefits. Collecting data on nearly 2,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 346 finalists.

In May, Adzerk announced a partnership with Edmunds and released a case study detailing their work with Ticketmaster.

"With Adzerk," David Han, VP of Product at Ticketmaster says, "we built the exact ad server we wanted. No other solution could provide this flexibility."

Finally, April marked Adzerk's best revenue month ever, their growth up 70% year over year - a number that stands in stark contrast to the growing list of defunct ad servers.

"We weren't surprised that OpenX and others shut down their ad servers," says James Avery, CEO of Adzerk. "If somebody wants an ad server for showing programmatic ads, they go to Google. There's no room for anyone else. Where we found a niche was focusing on brands that wanted customized, innovative ad platforms, not banner-driven RTB ads."

Adzerk, fresh off a speaking opportunity at the GlueCon developer conference in Denver, is now looking forward to the rest of 2019.

"It's really exciting," Avery says, "to see the industry moving away from terrible banner ads. We expect more and more companies to struggle with standard ad servers and look to build bespoke ones themselves."

About Adzerk

Adzerk provides an API-based cloud solution for businesses to build their own innovative, fully-customized ad servers. Enterprises like Ticketmaster, Edmunds, and WeTransfer use Adzerk to design and scale server-side platforms for displaying internal promotions and ads. To learn more, please visit https://adzerk.com or contact marketing@adzerk.com.

About the Ad Server Industry

In 2018/2019, there were many high-profile ad server closings, including Sizmek, Verizon (Oath/AdTech), Polymorph, and OpenX. Links for more information are included above.

Related Images

adzerk.png

Adzerk

Adzerk

Related Links

Ticketmaster Case Study

Adzerk Homepage

SOURCE Adzerk

Related Links

https://adzerk.com

