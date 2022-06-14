Adzuna acquires job search engine Getwork

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adzuna , the smarter job search engine, is pleased to announce the acquisition of leading US enterprise job search engine Getwork .

The Getwork team, led by President Brad Squibb, will work alongside the 100-person strong Adzuna business, bringing together decades of job search expertise and accelerating Adzuna's growth in North America. The acquisition will combine the quality reputation and enterprise-focus of Getwork with the international reach and programmatic/tech expertise of Adzuna, creating a better option for jobseekers globally.

Getwork connects jobseekers with job openings at some of North America's most exciting companies, indexing millions of verified jobs every day directly from tens of thousands of employer career sites, including over 50 Fortune 100 companies. Spun out of Minneapolis-based job market data company LinkUp a year ago, the business has been connecting jobseekers with employers for over 20 years.

Headquartered in London, UK, Indianapolis, IN, and Sydney, AU, Adzuna's mission is to use the power of technology to match people to better, more fulfilling jobs. Its unique, AI-powered tools and salary insights guide jobseekers to their next role. For employers, Adzuna's proprietary matching technology and programmatic delivery capability helps fill positions quickly by acquiring, qualifying and matching the right candidates to roles.

Getwork and Adzuna will continue to operate as independent brands with their own established communities of jobseekers. Together, they will index job ads directly from over 50,000 employer websites including FedEx, Home Depot, Amazon and Walmart, while receiving tens of millions of jobseeker visits every month.

It follows Adzuna's launch into four new countries, Switzerland, Belgium, Spain and Mexico, with the job search engine now operating across 20 markets globally.

Doug Monro, CEO and co-founder of Adzuna, comments: "Adzuna acquiring Getwork will help us supercharge our growth in North America. The Getwork team's stellar reputation for great service and delivery has led them to be trusted by an impressive roster of household name companies in the US. It's also a great fit as their team and mission are so aligned with ours. The US enterprise market is crying out for strong alternatives to existing offerings and we're looking forward to combining Adzuna's marketing expertise, global footprint and programmatic job matching technology with Getwork's deep industry knowledge and reputation to deliver even better for our customers. The US is the fastest-growing part of our business and this acquisition will accelerate our profitable growth trajectory."

Brad Squibb, president of Getwork, comments: "Adzuna is a truly global business, operating across 20 countries, which creates an exciting opportunity for us to scale into new markets with the help of a brand that has already paved the way for international expansion. We can't wait to join Doug and the team on this journey."

About Adzuna:

Adzuna is a smarter, more transparent job search engine. We help tens of millions of US job seekers access more than eight million US jobs each month, so they can cut through the noise, zero in on the right role faster and land the right job.

Adzuna gives job seekers access to every available online job listing in a single site — without giving anyone else access to their personal data — and our unique tools and salary stats help job seekers pinpoint the perfect role so they can earn what they're actually worth. We love using the power of our technology to match people to better, more fulfilling jobs and keep America working.

Founded in 2011 by Andrew Hunter and Doug Monro, Adzuna is a privately held company backed by Index Ventures, LocalGlobe and Smedvig Capital. In 2022, Adzuna acquired enterprise job search engine Getwork.

Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter , or learn more at https://www.adzuna.com .

About Getwork:

Getwork is an enterprise job search engine. We connect jobseekers with job openings at some of North America's top employers, indexing millions of verified jobs every day directly from tens of thousands of employer career sites, including over 50 Fortune 100 companies.

Founded more than 20 years ago, Getwork was formed as part of job market data company LinkUp (formerly JobDig) before its job search arm was rebranded as Getwork in 2021. In 2022, Getwork was acquired by smarter job search engine Adzuna.

