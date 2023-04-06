A&E Celebrity & Valley Resident Hits Major Milestone, Celebrates 4,000th Student enrolled into Arizona Based Educational Mentorship, AstroFlipping

Celebrated by surprising student with a ticket to the AstroFlipping June Mastermind event, hosted in Tempe, Az. and valued at $15K!

TEMPE, Ariz., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamil Damji, 44, Arizona resident, and star of the A&E show Triple Digit Flip, will celebrate his 4,000th student enrolled into his real estate investment program, AstroFlipping.

Jamil Damji at Mastermind Event Hosted by New Reach Education

During this week's group coaching call for AstroFlipping students, Damji said, "I'm super grateful that I have the opportunity to mentor and be a part of your journey. So welcome, welcome to the family!" The surprised student fought back tears and expressed her gratitude, Jamil echoed, "You know, God knows when we need to win. Thank you for saying yes to AstroFlipping, and yes to taking this journey with us!"

AstroFlipping, is a real estate education mentorship that teaches investors to grow and scale their wholesaling business using proven methods, straightforward strategies, and constructive resources - regardless of their experience level.

When asked how Damji feels about the success of his community of 'AstroFlippers', his response was, "My goal has always been to impact as many lives as possible through AstroFlipping, because I didn't want others to go through the same challenges and struggles that I did when I first started."

Jamil is also Co-founder of Keyglee, a nationally franchised Real Estate wholesaling outfit. His success landed him on national television as host of A&E's popular show, "Triple Digit Flip" and was recently crowned "Subject Matter Expert" for Wholesaling on the world's largest real estate online community, "Bigger Pockets." Catch him on the Bigger Pockets podcast, "On the Market;" a top 5 podcast in the Investing category on Apple and Spotify.

The common thread in all of Jamil's activities is his commitment to teaching others how to invest and profit in real estate in a smart, strategic, and ethical way. To Jamil, running a profitable real estate business while upholding values of integrity and honor are synonymous, and his teachings are imbued with this message.

To learn more about how Jamil is changing the real estate investment space visit https://go.astroflipping.com/e-book-start

Contact:

Gianna Le, Director of PR

480-544-9770

[email protected]

New Reach Education, AstroFlipping.com

SOURCE AstroFlipping