AE Global Opens AE Global Boston Office, Continues to Invest in Cannabis Packaging Infrastructure in Emerging Markets

Leading CPG packaging company expands cannabis division to scale support in MA, NJ, PA, NY, RI, ME and CT

MIAMI, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Global (AEG), a custom packaging design company and supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Miami, today announced the launch of a New England office, called AE Global North, to better serve the rapidly growing northeast cannabis markets.

With the Massachusetts cannabis market growing to a $1.4 billion-a-year business, New Jersey adult-use sales coming online, and New York adult-use sales looming, the new office is poised to best serve the region with full graphic and structural packaging design capabilities for emerging brands and established operators alike. The additional structural and design capabilities in Massachusetts provide AEG customers with real-time creative support.