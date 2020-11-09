AE Industrial Named to Inc.'s 2020 List of Best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets, announced today that it has been recognized in Inc. magazine's 2020 list of the Top 50 Best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs. The list appears in the magazine's November 2020 issue and is the publication's second annual list of founder-friendly private equity firms.



David Rowe, Managing Partner at AEI said, "For over 20 years, we have partnered with founders and entrepreneurs whose vision built exciting businesses, and helped them find innovative, efficient ways to achieve long-term growth and value. We are delighted to be recognized by Inc. and look forward to continued successful collaborations with founders and family businesses who can benefit from our deep experience and relationships in our target markets."

So far this year, AEI has made 18 investments, 16 of which were in founder- or family-owned businesses. In 2020 to date, the firm has created five platforms: American Pacific Corporation, a specialty materials manufacturer for the aerospace and defense industries; NuWave Solutions, a data management, AI and cloud solutions company serving the federal government; Pangiam, a travel and security technology services company; PCI, a provider of cybersecurity, CNO, cloud, data analytics and enterprise IT solutions for the Intelligence and Defense communities; and Redwire, a leader in mission critical space technology solutions. The firm has also completed add-on acquisitions for portfolio companies Alpine Air, Applied Composites, Belcan, BHI Energy, Pangiam, Redwire, and Resolute Industrial.





The firm is currently investing from its $1.36 billion AE Industrial Partners Fund II, which makes control-oriented investments in leading middle market companies, as well as from AE Industrial Partners Structured Solutions, which invests in secured and unsecured debt instruments, preferred stock and non-control, common equity, and AE Industrial Partners Aerospace Opportunities Fund, which acquires commercial aviation aircraft and engine assets and structures leasing solutions designed to produce current income and capital appreciation for investors. AEI's team of nearly 40 investment professionals is complemented by a deep network of industry experts who source transactions, conduct due diligence and provide portfolio companies with unique customer relationships and strategic advice.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com .

